However, results in 2026, particularly in the September quarter, indicate that the upgrade cycle for global financials may be cooling in both quantum and breadth, which could be positive for Indian banks. Jefferies noted that ICICI Bank is trading at a discount to well-run global banks.

Jefferies said the perception that Indian banks trade at a premium to global banks is a myth. In reality, the premium is small, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank even trading at a discount to large global banks.

A common pushback against Indian banks and financials has been that their valuations carry a material premium over global peers.

"However, with divergence in price performance over the past 2-3 years, not only has the gap narrowed, but the most expensive Indian banks (ICICI and HDFC Bank) now trade at a discount to global financial leaders. This trend also applies to mid-range banks and financials in India and other markets," Jefferies said.

Advertisement

Jefferies raised its target price on ICICI Bank to Rs 1,880 from Rs 1,750 earlier, Axis Bank to Rs 1,710 from Rs 1,700, SBI to Rs 1,330 from Rs 1,300, HDFC Bank to Rs 960 from Rs 880 and Kotak Mahindra Bank to Rs 590 from Rs 520.

Jefferies said Indian banks should benefit from a moderate rise in policy rates, with support from net interest margins (NIMs) and strong asset quality.

Banks with stronger retail deposit growth and return on assets (RoA) will continue to lead, it said.

Advertisement

"We raise price targets for banks to factor in catalysts for some rerating and growth," the global investment bank said.

"Among large-cap banks, we like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Among smaller banks, we like AU Bank, and among turnaround picks, we like IIB," Jefferies said.