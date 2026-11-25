

Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target price: Rs 416.05-436.30 | Stop Loss: Rs 388.90

The chart of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) indicates a bullish breakout from a downward-sloping trendline, followed by a successful retest that further confirms the breakout. The price has moved above all major moving averages, signalling improving momentum and a strengthening trend structure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 50, suggesting scope for upward momentum in the short term. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 398.30, with short-term targets of Rs 416.05 and Rs 436.30, while maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 388.90.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Tata Communications | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,660

Tata Communications Ltd is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock consolidating near a strong support zone while maintaining a higher-top, higher-bottom structure on the charts. The recent consolidation appears healthy and is helping the stock absorb supply without affecting the broader uptrend. Buying interest near support levels continues to indicate accumulation. The current setup reflects a favorable risk-reward opportunity, with momentum indicators stabilizing and supporting a positive outlook. As long as the stock holds above key support levels, the broader trend remains intact. The technical setup remains constructive with upside potential towards Rs 1,950 from the current market price of Rs 1,751, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,660 on a cash closing basis. A sustained move above the recent consolidation range could trigger fresh buying momentum and drive the stock towards the stated target.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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Brigade Enterprises | Buy | Target price: Rs 613.20 | Stop Loss: Rs 541.90

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has broken above a downward-sloping trendline near Rs 563, signalling a potential trend reversal, and successfully retested the breakout zone around Rs 560, indicating that the earlier resistance has turned into support. It is trading above the 20, 50, 100 and 200-DEMAs, reflecting a strong bullish trend across timeframes. The RSI at 58 indicates improving bullish momentum, with room for further upside. Trading volume above the 10-day average further supports the breakout. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 570.45, with a short-term target of Rs 613.20 and a stop-loss at Rs 541.90.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target price: Rs 180 | Stop Loss: Rs 154

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) maintains its broader bullish structure, with higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, following a bullish flag breakout and successful retest. Trading around Rs 162.70, the stock is forming a bullish engulfing pattern after bouncing from strong support near Rs 155, which coincides with the rising 100-day EMA. The daily RSI at 53.33 is turning upwards above its signal line, indicating renewed buying momentum. Holding above Rs 155 could sustain the uptrend and open the way towards Rs 180, while a decisive breach would weaken the bullish setup. For positional trades, the stock can be considered around Rs 162.70, with a stop-loss at Rs 154 and an upside target of Rs 180.

Recommended by: Choice Broking