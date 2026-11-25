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A marquee auction name

Stokes is expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the December 16 auction. The England all-rounder’s combination of explosive batting, seam bowling, leadership experience and big-match pedigree makes him a potential marquee buy for franchises seeking an impact player.

Stokes is the most prominent name in the registered list, while the former England captain had entered the mini-auction despite the IPL rule that normally prevents a player who misses the mega auction from registering for a mini-auction in the same cycle.

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What the registration means

A base price of ₹2 crore does not guarantee a sale, but it signals that Stokes expects strong interest from teams. If no franchise bids for him, he will remain unsold at the auction.

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His availability could be a key factor in bidding. Stokes retired from international cricket earlier in 2026, which may make him more available for the IPL than during previous seasons when England commitments often affected his participation.

Large player pool

Stokes is part of a longlist of 1,220 registered players for the IPL 2027 auction. The list also includes 11 or 12 Bangladesh players, Cricbuzz reported, alongside other overseas names such as Australian batter Cameron Bancroft.

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The auction will give franchises an opportunity to strengthen squads ahead of IPL 2027. For Stokes, it represents a chance to return to the league where he previously played for Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings, although his final team will depend on the bidding on December 16.

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Of the 1,220 players in the register, 939 are Indians and 281 are overseas players, for a maximum of 66 available slots, including 25 overseas spots. The list includes 184 capped Indian players, 170 capped internationals, 42 players from associate nations, 127 uncapped Indians who featured in the previous IPL season, 628 other uncapped Indians and 69 uncapped internationals.