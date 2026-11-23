Interestingly, the company may not follow its usual approach of introducing several products together. Instead, its upcoming releases could be spread across different launch windows. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's plans include several products across its smartphone, tablet and laptop categories.

iPhone 18 and MacBook upgrades could arrive in early 2027

Apple's next smartphone launches could begin with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, both expected around February or March 2027. The two models could feature Apple's A20 chipset, 9GB of RAM and improved battery life.

The company is also expected to refresh its entry-level iPad with an A19 chipset and Apple Intelligence support. Other expected additions include an N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a C1X modem in cellular variants.

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Apple's laptop portfolio could also receive attention during this launch window. The next MacBook Neo is expected to feature an A19 Pro processor and 12GB of RAM, with additional colour options also possible. The MacBook Air, meanwhile, could move to Apple's M6 chipset.

iPhone Air 2 and OLED iPad Air could bring bigger changes

Beyond the initial launches, Apple is reportedly preparing updates to some of its other devices. The iPhone Air 2 could bring an additional Ultra Wide camera, a smaller Dynamic Island and improved battery life. It is also expected to feature the A20 Pro chipset and Apple's C2 modem, which could introduce mmWave support in the US and faster upload speeds compared with the existing C1X modem.

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The iPad Air could receive one of the more noticeable upgrades, with an OLED display and M5 chipset expected. Apple may also make the tablet thinner and lighter. The Acoustic Display feature, previously introduced on the iPad mini, is also under consideration. The premium iPad Pro could receive either an M6 or M7 chipset, alongside a vapour chamber cooling system designed to manage heat during demanding tasks.

These details come from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter. Apple has not officially confirmed the products, specifications or launch timelines.