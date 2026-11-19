Shares of Aurionpro Solutions closed on a flat note on Thursday after the leading end-to-end data centre solutions and enterprise technology provider announced an additional order worth close to Rs 100 crore from a global hyperscaler for the development of an AI-ready data centre in Southern India.
This order represents an expansion of the existing engagement with the hyperscaler, announced earlier this year, further strengthening the Company’s relationship with the customer. With this latest order, the aggregate value of engagements with the hyperscaler has exceeded ?400 crore, reflecting the growing scale of the relationship. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of nine months.