Aurionpro Solutions shares ended on flat note at Rs 559, gaining just 0.48% from the previous close of Rs 556.35. Market cap of the IT firm rose to Rs 3089 crore.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP & Head – Enterprise Business, Aurionpro, said, “We thank our customer for their continued trust and confidence in Aurionpro. As demand for AI-ready infrastructure accelerates, we are expanding our presence across the data centre value chain. Alongside our delivery teams, we are investing in advanced manufacturing as part of a backward integration strategy. This will enable us to gain greater control over the supply chain, improve operational efficiency, and scale faster to meet the requirements of hyperscale clients. With growing traction and recent order wins, we are well positioned to further strengthen our presence in this market and capitalise on the strong demand.”

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Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.