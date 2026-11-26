LG Electronics India: The South Korean parent of the consumer electronics major is likely to sell up to 2 per cent of its total equity through a block deal worth up to Rs 2,320.5 crore, according to the reports. The floor price for the offer has been set at Rs 1,709.30 per share, representing a discount of around 6 per cent to the stock's last closing price.

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Schaeffler India: The industrial and automotive component maker's parent is likely to sell up to 6 per cent stake in the Indian arm through a block deal worth Rs 3,188 crore, suggest media reports. The floor price has been set at Rs 3,400 per share, a 5.6 per cent discount to the stock's last closing price.

Siemens Energy India: The capital goods major reported an 82 per cent YoY surge in standalone net profit to Rs 653 crore, while its revenue increased 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,453 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial year 2026. Its EBITDA rose 72 per cent YoY to Rs 822 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 23.8 per cent for the reported period. It recommended a dividend of Rs 12 apiece.

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Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the USFDA for its generic version of Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in two strengths — 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg. The tablets are bioequivalent to Janumet and are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Juniper Green Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, Juniper Green Gem, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for the development of a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. The project is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 155 crore.

Capri Global Capital: The leading NBFC has raised $30 million from the BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund, managed by BlueOrchard Finance Ltd, an impact investment firm. This marks Capri Global's first-ever impact fundraise and represents a significant milestone in the company's efforts to strengthen its MSME lending business.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The hospitality player has signed a 42-room resort under its Zone Connect by The Park brand near Auroville Junction, on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border. The resort, featuring guest rooms, cottages, private pool villas and banquet facilities with a capacity of up to 500 guests, is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of FY28.

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Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The generic medicines manufacturer has received two establishment inspection reports (EIRs) from the USFDA, indicating the closure of its unannounced inspection at the company's Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The inspection was conducted between August 31 and September 10, 2026.

KSB: The pump and valve maker has secured an order worth Rs 117 crore from Triveni Turbines for the supply of 15 sets of boiler feed pumps and accessories for JSW Energy.

CESC: The RPSG Group firm's arm, Purvah Green Power Private, has awarded a contract to Venwind Refex Power for supply of wind turbine generators and tubular towers, along with the execution of 153.7 MW of wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The power and cable for transmission player has received two purchase orders worth Rs 488.18 crore, including GST, from Adani Energy Solutions. The orders are for the supply of 6,659.66 km of AL-59 conductors for the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh portions of the ±800 kV Bhadla-Fatehpur High Voltage Direct Current transmission project.

Haldyn Glass: The commercial glass packaging manufacturer serving has acquired entire 43.2 per cent stake of Heinz Glas's entire in Haldyn Heinz Fine Glass, its existing joint venture with Heinz Glas International GmBH, Germany for Rs 45.15 crore.