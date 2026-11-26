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Ramayana collection day 21

The film made ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in its first week and ₹299.15 crore (₹357.10 crore gross) in its second week at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Ranbir Kapoor's latest film further collected ₹15.75 crore on its day 16, ₹27.65 crore on its day 17, ₹35.60 crore on its day 18, ₹12.70 crore on its day 19, ₹17.50 crore on its day 20, and ₹9.60 crore on its day 21. With this, the film's total domestic box office earnings stand at ₹982.55 crore (₹1,173.60 crore gross).

Ramayana further made ₹582 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹1,755.60 crore. The film has surpassed the box office earnings of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer commercial potboiler Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which made ₹1,742.10 crore during its lifetime run.

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Will Ramayana be able to beat Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar 2?

Crossing the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2 The Conclusion and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will not be a cakewalk for the Ranbir Kapoor-led mythological film since it has seen a drop in its daily earnings in its third week.

While Baahubali 2 made ₹1,788.06 crore during its lifetime run, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge raked in ₹1,813.39 crore.

Moreover, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya has logged decent advance bookings for its first five days. The film has sold tickets worth ₹5.24 crore (₹2.67 crore minus block seats) across 13,134 shows on its opening day. Besides this, Shraddha Kapoor-led film Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace are also set to clash on December 4.