Khan’s legal team has rejected the allegation as “entirely baseless and false", saying the caption and commentary distorted the context of the exchange and risked damaging the actor’s reputation, public image and dignity.

The notice cites Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with defamation. It states that false and damaging statements about a person, including a public figure, cannot be circulated without credible evidence.

Sharma has been given five directions, including the immediate removal of the disputed Reel, refraining from republishing the allegation as fact, and deleting or correcting associated captions and statements.

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48-Hour Deadline

The notice also asks Sharma to preserve the original footage, source material, publication records and relevant communications while the matter is pending. He has been directed to provide written confirmation of compliance within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

If the demands are not met, Khan’s legal team has said it reserves the right to initiate civil and criminal proceedings under applicable Indian law, including defamation proceedings under Section 356 of the BNS, without further notice.

Creator Responds

After receiving the notice, Sharma pushed back publicly, questioning why Khan objected to the viral video. In a follow-up video, he argued that the remarks amounted to criticism protected by freedom of expression and claimed the actor had not addressed the alleged insult directly.

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The brief clip of the Khan-Ambani interaction has been widely circulated on social media, with several accounts repeating similar claims. Khan’s legal team maintains that the Reel’s portrayal was misleading and defamatory.