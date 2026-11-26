

Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,579 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,229

Laurus Labs Ltd has broken out of a downward-sloping channel and retested the breakout levels, indicating positive momentum. It is trading above all major moving averages, signalling an improvement in momentum and a strengthening trend structure. The RSI is around 59, reflecting a positive trend, while higher volumes during the breakout lend further credibility to the move. We recommend buying the stock at the current market price of Rs 2,383, with a short-term target of Rs 2,579 and a stop-loss at Rs 2,229.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

Advertisement



Dabur India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 482-575 | Stop Loss: Rs 355

Dabur India has staged a strong recovery from its long-term support zone of Rs 350–360, near its 200-month SMA at Rs 356, indicating renewed buying interest. The monthly chart suggests a potential trend reversal, supported by improving RSI momentum. Trading around Rs 410, the stock could recover towards Rs 482 and Rs 575, provided it sustains above support. The broader Nifty FMCG Index has also broken above its falling trendline, signalling improving sector momentum. We recommend accumulating the stock in the Rs 405–415 range, with a stop-loss at 355 and upside targets of Rs 482 and Rs 575 over the next 6–9 months.

Recommended by: IDBI Capital



Lupin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,250-2,460 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,760

Lupin Ltd corrected after rallying to a swing high near Rs 2,530 but established a strong base around the Rs 1,850–1,950 demand zone, aligning with the 78.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,952.30. Stability around the anchored VWAP and high-volume point of control indicates buyer resilience. It has formed a higher bottom within a multi-month rectangle pattern on the weekly chart, suggesting easing selling pressure and potential upside towards the Rs 2,460 supply zone. The weekly RSI has rebounded from oversold territory near 25, signalling improving momentum and emerging buying interest.

Recommended by: Monarch Networth Capital