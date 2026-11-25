CEO Carl Pei has confirmed the product’s broader direction in a post on X, describing it as part of the company’s attempt to build an AI hardware ecosystem. The Ear (note) is scheduled to launch on December 8, although Nothing has not finalised its pricing.

Nothing Ear (note) - How will the AI earbuds work?

The interesting part of the Ear (note) is how Nothing has divided its recording capabilities. The earbuds will capture phone calls, while microphones built into the charging case will record in-person conversations and meetings.

The case will also feature a physical Talk button that you can press to record yourself. Nothing is considering making this button programmable for other functions in the future.

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Recordings will be managed through a companion application that can generate transcripts and AI-powered summaries. The earbuds will also support multiple AI agents, alongside a conversational voice-control system developed by Nothing.

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In his X post, Pei explained the thinking behind the product. He wrote, “AI is only as useful as what it knows about you. This is the first of many products building a hardware context layer for AI. Rather than ask you to carry a new product, we took something you already wear and trust and made it intelligent. It works in the background so you can stay in the moment. We’ll tell you more on December 8.”

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AI is only as useful as what it knows about you. This is the first of many products building a hardware context layer for AI. Rather than ask you to carry a new product, we took something you already wear and trust and made it intelligent. It works in the background so you can stay in the moment. We'll tell you more on December 8. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 23, 2026

Privacy concerns and Nothing’s wider AI plans

Recording conversations brings privacy concerns, something Pei acknowledged in his Bloomberg interview. “It’s a very sensitive space, so we were extra careful to not take any risks,” he said. Nothing has obtained privacy certifications comparable to competing products, consulted law firms on potential risks and safeguards, and established a data and security team in London.

Pei does not expect consumer AI devices to deliver an immediate iPhone-like breakthrough. Instead, he sees an opportunity for Nothing to become a hardware provider for different AI agents.

The company says it has generated more than $2 billion in revenue since its first product launch in 2022. The US is its fastest-growing audio market, and Nothing plans a more aggressive smartphone launch schedule in 2027. Its smartwatch and smart glasses projects, however, have been delayed.

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However, Nothing has yet to confirm which markets the Ear (note) will launch in. It also remains unclear whether India will be among the first countries to receive the AI-focused earbuds.