Canara HSBC Life share price: Brokerages see up to 69% upside after Q2 results; check targets



Canara HSBC Life Q2 results

Canara HSBC Life Insurance reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 43.1 crore, while net premium income rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 2,553.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 287.5 crore through subordinated debt instruments.

The company's annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 12 per cent YoY, while VNB margins improved by 825 basis points from the same quarter last year. First-year premium rose to Rs 642 crore in the second quarter from Rs 575 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The solvency ratio moderated to 180 per cent from 198 per cent at the end of the September 2025 quarter.

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Canara HSBC Life share price

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance plunged 4.5 per cent to Rs 139.20 on Friday, taking its market capitalisation to nearly Rs 13,250 crore. The stock has declined more than 16 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 166.50. However, it remains up 31 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 106. The company was listed in October 2025 after raising Rs 2,516 crore through its public offering.



What brokerages say

Canara HSBC Life's margin improvement appears to be supported by improving operating leverage. Its VNB margin expanded in H1 FY27, driven by a favourable shift in product mix towards traditional and protection products, the benefit of a favourable yield curve, and improving operating leverage due to higher business volumes, said Systematix Institutional Equities.

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"Management continues to prioritise VNB expansion over pure topline APE growth, supported by disciplined agency expansion, strong credit-life attachment across home and education loans, and a lean operating cost structure. Regarding the consultation paper, management said it was too early to assess the impact but expressed confidence that it could adhere to the new norms without major business disruption," it said.

Canara HSBC Life reported APE, new business value (NBV) and margins largely in line with consensus expectations. APE grew 11 per cent YoY to Rs 664 crore in Q2 FY27, outperforming the industry, although growth was slower than in Q1. NBV grew 20 per cent to Rs 142 crore, while the NBV margin rose 170 basis points YoY to 21.4 per cent, supported by a shift towards traditional products and a favourable yield curve, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

"With its full-year expense ratio expected to be around 18 per cent, compared with the regulator's 15 per cent target, we see Canara HSBC as less exposed than peers to the proposed distribution and commission regulations. Management plans to raise subordinated debt this quarter and has ruled out an equity issue. It also withheld the embedded value (EV) walk this quarter, flagging a slightly negative economic variance due to market movements," it said.

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Canara HSBC Life continued to deliver robust growth in Q2, alongside VNB margin expansion, supported by a higher contribution from traditional products, a favourable interest-rate environment and operating leverage. The insurer's underpenetrated public sector bank (PSU bank) distribution channel, a rising contribution from premiumised HSBC flows and disciplined agency expansion remain key growth drivers, said Motilal Oswal.

"While the regulations are yet to be finalised, Canara HSBC Life's current operations appear to be in line with the regulator's directions in the consultation paper. The impact of regulations on credit life, the goods and services tax (GST) drag, the proposed subordinated debt raise to improve solvency, and the sustainability of the traditional product mix are key monitorables," it added.



Price targets

Systematix has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170, valuing the company at 1.7 times its estimated FY28 embedded value per share of Rs 109. Nirmal Bang maintained its 'buy' rating but trimmed its target price to Rs 185, noting that solvency remains a key monitorable and could be supported by the planned subordinated debt raise. Motilal Oswal also maintained its 'buy' rating, citing the largely in-line Q2 FY27 performance, with a target price of Rs 180.

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Among other brokerage firms, Antique Stock Broking (target price: Rs 195), Avendus Spark (Rs 180), Investec (Rs 235) and Asian Market Securities (Rs 185) have 'buy' ratings on the stock. Their target prices suggest an upside potential of up to 69 per cent from the reference share price.