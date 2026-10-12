Ola Electric, Adani Enterprises, Cupid: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Adani Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,825-2,995 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,550

Adani Enterprises has formed a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that medium-term weakness may continue toward the Rs 2,505 support level. However, the price is showing resilience from the recent swing low, with key short-term support at Rs 2,550. A break above this could trigger a rally toward Rs 2,825-2,995. Additionally, the daily RSI has turned from the oversold zone. We suggest fresh buying above Rs 2,660, as the stock is expected to maintain a positive trend in the near term.

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Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 43 | Stop Loss: Rs 30

Ola Electric is consolidating at its base and trading below the 200 DMA. While the short-term trend remains sideways, the medium-term outlook appears resilient. Momentum indicators are in the oversold zone, signaling a potential buying opportunity. We believe the stock could trend upward once it crosses above 43, which represents a 61.8 per cent retracement of its base formation. Overall, the chart setup suggests buying opportunities for the short to medium term.



Cupid | Buy | Target Price: Rs 399-430 | Stop Loss: Rs 330

Cupid Ltd has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 368. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 399–430 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 330 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.