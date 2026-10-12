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Ola Electric, Adani Enterprises, Cupid: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Ola Electric, Adani Enterprises, Cupid: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

ADANIENT2,634.40(1.48%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Ola Electric is consolidating at its base and trading below the 200 DMA, with the short-term trend remains sideways, the medium-term outlook appears resilient

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Ola Electric, Adani Enterprises, Cupid: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossCupid has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 368, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with big gains on Friday on the back of value buying and short covering as India Inc kicked-off quarterly earnings. However, geopolitical action remained on the sidelines ahead of US midterms elections. The BSE Sensex surged 879.09 points, or 1.23 per cent, to end at 72,472.33, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 288.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, to settle at 22,520.45 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Cupid and Adani Enterprises Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say about these stocks for Monday's trading session:


Adani Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,825-2,995 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,550
Adani Enterprises has formed a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that medium-term weakness may continue toward the Rs 2,505 support level. However, the price is showing resilience from the recent swing low, with key short-term support at Rs 2,550. A break above this could trigger a rally toward Rs 2,825-2,995. Additionally, the daily RSI has turned from the oversold zone. We suggest fresh buying above Rs 2,660, as the stock is expected to maintain a positive trend in the near term.

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Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 43 | Stop Loss: Rs 30
Ola Electric is consolidating at its base and trading below the 200 DMA. While the short-term trend remains sideways, the medium-term outlook appears resilient. Momentum indicators are in the oversold zone, signaling a potential buying opportunity. We believe the stock could trend upward once it crosses above 43, which represents a 61.8 per cent retracement of its base formation. Overall, the chart setup suggests buying opportunities for the short to medium term.


Cupid | Buy | Target Price: Rs 399-430 | Stop Loss: Rs 330
Cupid Ltd has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 368. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 399–430 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 330 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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