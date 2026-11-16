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YES Bank shares gain amid review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 crore AT-1 bonds ruling

YES Bank shares gain amid review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 crore AT-1 bonds ruling

YESBANK17.63(1.21%)

YES Bank said it would make further disclosures regarding material developments as required under the listing regulations. The filing does not specify when the Supreme Court will take up the review petition.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:18 AM IST
YES Bank shares gain amid review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 crore AT-1 bonds ruling YES Bank shares touched a high of Rs 17.85 on Monday, rising 2.18% from their previous close of Rs 17.47.

In its disclosure, YES Bank said the petition seeks a review of the Supreme Court's judgment and order dated October 15, 2026, relating to the write-down of the AT-1 bonds issued by the bank. The lender had previously made disclosures on October 15, 16, 18, 24 and 30 regarding the court proceedings and their implications.

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YES Bank shares touched a high of Rs 17.85 on Monday, rising 2.18% from their previous close of Rs 17.47.

YES Bank AT-1 bonds case: What happened?

The latest development follows the Supreme Court's October 15 ruling, which upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to set aside YES Bank's write-down of Rs 8,415 crore worth of AT-1 bonds. The bonds had been written off in March 2020 as part of the lender's reconstruction exercise.

The dispute originated when bondholders challenged the bank's decision to permanently write down the instruments. In January 2023, the Bombay High Court ruled against the write-down, holding that the administrator overseeing the bank's reconstruction did not have the authority to extinguish the bonds under the approved scheme. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld that decision, dismissing appeals filed by YES Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre.

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What could the AT-1 bond reinstatement mean for YES Bank?

The potential reinstatement of the bonds could have significant implications for YES Bank's capital position and financial performance. In its earlier disclosures and September-quarter commentary, the lender indicated that recognising the impact of the court ruling would materially alter its reported financial position.

YES Bank had estimated that, on a pro forma basis, recognising the impact of the AT-1 bond principal could have resulted in a net loss of Rs 5,217 crore for the September quarter, instead of the reported net profit of Rs 1,080 crore. Its net worth would have declined to Rs 46,970 crore from Rs 53,268 crore, while its borrowings would have increased to Rs 86,149 crore from Rs 77,734 crore.

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The bank had also indicated that reinstatement could have an approximately 240-basis-point impact on its Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio, including profits, based on its September 30 position.

YES Bank said it would make further disclosures regarding material developments as required under the listing regulations. The filing does not specify when the Supreme Court will take up the review petition.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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