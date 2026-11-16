Paytm stock nears 52-week high on preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (parent of Paytm) were trading near their 52 week high today after the firm received RBI's approval for its payments services unit to issue prepaid payment products, including digital wallets. Paytm stock rose nearly 0.58% to Rs 1956.30 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The stock reached a record high of Rs 1958.50 on November 13 this year.

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Total 0.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.84 crore. Paytm stock has gained 20% in three months and risen 70% six months. The stock has a beta of 1.47, indicating high volatility in a year.