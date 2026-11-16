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Paytm stock nears 52-week high on preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence

Paytm stock nears 52-week high on preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence

 Paytm stock rose nearly 0.58% to Rs 1956.30 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Paytm stock nears 52-week high on preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (parent of Paytm) were trading near their 52 week high today after the firm received RBI's approval for its payments services unit to issue prepaid payment products, including digital wallets. Paytm stock rose nearly 0.58% to Rs 1956.30 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The stock reached a record high of Rs 1958.50 on November 13 this year.

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Total 0.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.84 crore. Paytm stock has gained 20% in three months and risen 70% six months. The stock has a beta of 1.47, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 72.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory.

Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and  200 day moving averages.

Morgan Stanley has a price target of Rs 1,950 on the Paytm stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:02 AM IST
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