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NSE shares hit fresh peak; market cap tops Rs 5.1 lakh crore

NSE shares hit fresh peak; market cap tops Rs 5.1 lakh crore

NSE2,063.10(3.67%)

Nuvama Institutional Equities recently initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating, citing its dominant market position and valuation discount to BSE Ltd.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:03 AM IST
NSE shares hit fresh peak; market cap tops Rs 5.1 lakh croreMOFSL has also initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) extended their gains for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, surging 4.22 per cent to hit a fresh high of Rs 2,074. The recently listed stock was last trading 3.70 per cent higher at Rs 2,063.60, taking its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 5,10,703.88 crore. India's largest stock exchange debuted on September 24.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities recently initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating, citing its dominant market position and valuation discount to BSE Ltd.

The domestic brokerage said three decades of entrenched liquidity and network effects underpin NSE's dominant franchise and superior unit economics. It highlighted NSE's market share of around 93 per cent in cash, nearly 100 per cent in equity futures and around 68 per cent in options premium turnover (PTV) as of H1 FY27.

"Despite NSE's broader market leadership, it trades at a discount to BSE. We believe this discount is unjustified and warrants re-rating towards parity," Nuvama noted.

The brokerage values NSE at 40x its September 2028 estimated EPS, arriving at a 12-month target price of Rs 2,220.

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On NSE's competitive positioning, Nuvama said its execution quality and market depth make it the default trading venue for brokers, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), market makers and algorithmic traders.

Separately, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has also initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 2,300.

Expert view

On NSE, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the stock has rallied in line with the broader upmove in large-cap stocks. "Clearly, if Indian markets have to stay bullish, the listed exchanges' space cannot remain subdued or underperform," he added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "NSE reported a strong Q2 FY27 performance. The stock offers long-term growth potential. Investors with a long-term view can consider accumulating the stock at current levels, with a target price of Rs 2,000, keeping valuations and market risks in mind."

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Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, sees NSE as a long-term investment, citing the nature of the exchange business, liquidity benefits for established exchanges and the scope for new products.

Choksey said he views NSE as a "deep value" investment. "The long-term investment in this case is, I think, a deep value investment largely because the exchange business is exclusive. It's not a common business. Not everybody can come into the exchange business," the market veteran stated.

"You can call this particular stock a shock absorber in your portfolio, which would keep on giving you the comfort level during the volatile market," Choksey further said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:03 AM IST
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