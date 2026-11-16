Bank Nifty nears record high, analyst says short-term consolidation likely

FIIs have infused Rs 66,302 crore into Indian equities so far in November, providing a significant boost to market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices have declined around 12%, falling from $118 per barrel at the end of October 2026 to nearly $95 per barrel. The decline has been driven by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran, easing concerns over geopolitical tensions and energy costs.

Apart from favourable macroeconomic factors, strong Q2 earnings, healthy credit and deposit growth, and improving asset quality have further strengthened investor confidence in the banking sector, pushing several banking stocks towards their highest levels of the year.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm said, "Bank Nifty continues to maintain its broader positive trend, although recent profit-booking near higher levels suggests the possibility of short-term consolidation.

The immediate resistance is placed in the 61,300–61,500 zone, followed by 61,800–62,000. A sustained breakout above 61,500 could revive buying momentum and support an upward move towards the 62,000 mark. On the downside, the 60,800–60,700 zone remains an important support area. A decisive break below 60,500 could trigger additional selling pressure and weaken the near-term technical structure. Elevated momentum indicators and recent profit-booking suggest that traders should remain selective rather than chase prices at higher levels."