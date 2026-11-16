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Bank Nifty nears record high, analyst says short-term consolidation likely

Bank Nifty nears record high, analyst says short-term consolidation likely

Nifty Bank: The banking index rose 676 points intra day to 61,712 in line with the rally in the broader market.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Bank Nifty nears record high, analyst says short-term consolidation likelyThe rally in banking stocks comes amid a strong recovery in the broader Indian equity market, supported by robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a decline in Brent crude oil prices.

Bank Nifty approached its record high today with the the 12-stock index just 52 pts short of its peak. The index rose 676 points intra day to 61,712 in line with the rally in the broader market. The index hit a record high of 61,764.85 on February 3, 2026. The banking index has gained 3.17% in a week and 10.37% in a month.

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The rally in banking stocks comes amid a strong recovery in the broader Indian equity market, supported by robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a decline in Brent crude oil prices.

FIIs have infused Rs 66,302 crore into Indian equities so far in November, providing a significant boost to market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices have declined around 12%, falling from $118 per barrel at the end of October 2026 to nearly $95 per barrel. The decline has been driven by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran, easing concerns over geopolitical tensions and energy costs.

Apart from favourable macroeconomic factors, strong Q2 earnings, healthy credit and deposit growth, and improving asset quality have further strengthened investor confidence in the banking sector, pushing several banking stocks towards their highest levels of the year.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm said, "Bank Nifty continues to maintain its broader positive trend, although recent profit-booking near higher levels suggests the possibility of short-term consolidation.

The immediate resistance is placed in the 61,300–61,500 zone, followed by 61,800–62,000. A sustained breakout above 61,500 could revive buying momentum and support an upward move towards the 62,000 mark. On the downside, the 60,800–60,700 zone remains an important support area. A decisive break below 60,500 could trigger additional selling pressure and weaken the near-term technical structure. Elevated momentum indicators and recent profit-booking suggest that traders should remain selective rather than chase prices at higher levels."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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