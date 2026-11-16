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Delhi-Meerut commute gets faster: Namo Bharat’s 8 new express trains start today

Delhi-Meerut commute gets faster: Namo Bharat’s 8 new express trains start today

According to NCRTC officials, the limited-stop trains will make the Anand Vihar-Ghaziabad stretch in just eight minutes. The journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while Ghaziabad to Begumpul will take 28 minutes. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Delhi-Meerut commute gets faster: Namo Bharat’s 8 new express trains start todayPassengers have been advised to check platform display boards to identify fast Namo Bharat services, as these trains will skip several intermediate stations.

Commuters on the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will get eight additional limited-stop Namo Bharat services from Monday, November 16. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the fast trains will cut the full journey to under 50 minutes during morning and evening peak hours, news agency PTI reported.

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The new services are aimed at office-goers, students and other daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Meerut during rush hours. They will run alongside the regular Namo Bharat services, which will continue at a 10-minute interval, so the existing frequency will remain unchanged.

According to NCRTC officials, the limited-stop trains will make the Anand Vihar-Ghaziabad stretch in just eight minutes. The journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while Ghaziabad to Begumpul will take 28 minutes.

MUST READ: Ghaziabad to Noida Airport by Namo Bharat: Proposed stations, projected journey time and approval status

Five stops only

Unlike regular services, the fast trains will halt at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram. Fewer stops are expected to reduce travel time substantially on the 82-km Delhi–Meerut corridor.

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The NCRTC said the entire corridor can now be covered in less than 50 minutes, making the rapid rail system a more competitive alternative to road travel in a region frequently affected by congestion and air pollution.

Timings and operations

During the morning and evening peak periods, two fast trains in each direction are scheduled to depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8:30 am. The eight additional services will operate on the Delhi-Meerut corridor, enhancing capacity when commuter demand is highest.

Passengers have been advised to check platform display boards to identify fast Namo Bharat services, as these trains will skip several intermediate stations.

DON'T MISS: Delhi to Karnal in 90 minutes and Bawal in 67? What daily commuters should know before celebrating the new Namo Bharat routes

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The announcement comes as authorities seek to encourage greater use of public transport amid rising vehicular congestion and pollution concerns in the National Capital Region. By offering a faster, limited-stop option during peak hours, the NCRTC hopes to make the Delhi-Meerut RRTS more attractive to commuters who currently depend on private vehicles.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:14 AM IST
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