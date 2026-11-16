Delhi-Meerut commute gets faster: Namo Bharat’s 8 new express trains start today

According to NCRTC officials, the limited-stop trains will make the Anand Vihar-Ghaziabad stretch in just eight minutes. The journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while Ghaziabad to Begumpul will take 28 minutes.

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Five stops only

Unlike regular services, the fast trains will halt at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram. Fewer stops are expected to reduce travel time substantially on the 82-km Delhi–Meerut corridor.

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The NCRTC said the entire corridor can now be covered in less than 50 minutes, making the rapid rail system a more competitive alternative to road travel in a region frequently affected by congestion and air pollution.

Timings and operations

During the morning and evening peak periods, two fast trains in each direction are scheduled to depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8:30 am. The eight additional services will operate on the Delhi-Meerut corridor, enhancing capacity when commuter demand is highest.

Passengers have been advised to check platform display boards to identify fast Namo Bharat services, as these trains will skip several intermediate stations.

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The announcement comes as authorities seek to encourage greater use of public transport amid rising vehicular congestion and pollution concerns in the National Capital Region. By offering a faster, limited-stop option during peak hours, the NCRTC hopes to make the Delhi-Meerut RRTS more attractive to commuters who currently depend on private vehicles.