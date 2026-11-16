Defence stock: Astra Microwave shares rise 2%; Jefferies sees 21% upside; here's why

Astra Microwave shares touched a high of Rs 1,736.75 on Monday, rising 2% from their previous close of Rs 1,702.70.

Jefferies said the defence business accounted for 82% of Astra Microwave's sales in the first half of FY27. The segment's order book increased 2.4 times year-on-year to Rs 3,200 crore, providing visibility for future execution. Defence revenue grew 31% YoY during the September quarter, while order inflows increased 8.7 times to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period.

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A key development during the quarter was the receipt of a Rs 1,900 crore production order from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for airborne antenna units (AAAUs) for the Uttam radar programme. The brokerage also highlighted other large orders in the company's three-year pipeline, including Rs 700-800 crore worth of radar and missile systems for the QRSAM programme and Rs 3,000 crore worth of radar and electronic warfare systems for the Su-30 upgrade programme.

Commenting on the company's performance, Managing Director M V Reddy said, "H1 FY27 has been a strong first half for Astra. Our Ebitda and PAT for the half year are the highest we have ever reported, both in absolute terms as well as margins."