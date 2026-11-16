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Defence stock: Astra Microwave shares rise 2%; Jefferies sees 21% upside; here's why

Defence stock: Astra Microwave shares rise 2%; Jefferies sees 21% upside; here's why

ASTRAMICRO1,703.50(4.61%)

Jefferies said the defence business accounted for 82% of Astra Microwave's sales in the first half of FY27.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Defence stock: Astra Microwave shares rise 2%; Jefferies sees 21% upside; here's whyAstra Microwave shares touched a high of Rs 1,736.75 on Monday, rising 2% from their previous close of Rs 1,702.70.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd shares climbed as much as 2% on Monday after Jefferies maintained its 'Buy' rating on the defence electronics manufacturer, citing a strong September-quarter performance and a healthy growth outlook. The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 Ebitda was 59% above its estimates, supported by a significant improvement in margins, favourable product mix and cost controls.

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Jefferies retained its price target of Rs 2,055 on the stock, implying an upside potential of around 21% from its reference price of Rs 1,702.70 on November 12. The brokerage highlighted that Astra Microwave's September-quarter Ebitda margin stood at 33.4%, beating its estimate by 1,168 basis points. It also noted that management had reiterated its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 15%, compared with 6% growth reported in the first half of the financial year, with an improvement in deliveries expected during the second half.

Astra Microwave shares touched a high of Rs 1,736.75 on Monday, rising 2% from their previous close of Rs 1,702.70.

Jefferies said the defence business accounted for 82% of Astra Microwave's sales in the first half of FY27. The segment's order book increased 2.4 times year-on-year to Rs 3,200 crore, providing visibility for future execution. Defence revenue grew 31% YoY during the September quarter, while order inflows increased 8.7 times to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period.

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A key development during the quarter was the receipt of a Rs 1,900 crore production order from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for airborne antenna units (AAAUs) for the Uttam radar programme. The brokerage also highlighted other large orders in the company's three-year pipeline, including Rs 700-800 crore worth of radar and missile systems for the QRSAM programme and Rs 3,000 crore worth of radar and electronic warfare systems for the Su-30 upgrade programme.

Commenting on the company's performance, Managing Director M V Reddy said, "H1 FY27 has been a strong first half for Astra. Our Ebitda and PAT for the half year are the highest we have ever reported, both in absolute terms as well as margins."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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