Defence stock: Astra Microwave shares rise 2%; Jefferies sees 21% upside; here's why

Astra Microwave Products Ltd shares climbed as much as 2% on Monday after Jefferies maintained its 'Buy' rating on the defence electronics manufacturer, citing a strong September-quarter performance and a healthy growth outlook. The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 Ebitda was 59% above its estimates, supported by a significant improvement in margins, favourable product mix and cost controls.
Jefferies retained its price target of Rs 2,055 on the stock, implying an upside potential of around 21% from its reference price of Rs 1,702.70 on November 12. The brokerage highlighted that Astra Microwave's September-quarter Ebitda margin stood at 33.4%, beating its estimate by 1,168 basis points. It also noted that management had reiterated its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 15%, compared with 6% growth reported in the first half of the financial year, with an improvement in deliveries expected during the second half.