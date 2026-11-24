Mukerji made the comments at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he was in conversation with Basil Joseph, director of the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. The session was titled “The Epic Genres – Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds”.

Ayan Mukerji looks back at Brahmastra

Mukerji said Brahmastra started as a much smaller story before growing into a large fantasy film.

“I was discovering the kind of film I was trying to make,” he said.

The 2022 Hindi-language film starred Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva. It initially began as “a slightly more intimate coming-of-age film” called “Dragon” before its budget, effects work and scope grew.

Looking back, Mukerji said spending so much time on post-production led him to cut scenes and actors’ pauses too sharply for the theatrical release. Some of those portions were later restored in the streaming version.

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“Overthinking is not always improving,” he said.

Basil Joseph on Indian superhero stories

Joseph said Indian fantasy has its own heroes and stories.

“We have our own heroes which we call gods,” Joseph said. He also pointed to the long history of such storytelling in India and said there was still a lot of ground to cover on the big screen.

Mukerji credited advances in VFX for making large-scale fantasy projects possible. Joseph, however, said AI should not be treated as a creative shortcut.

“AI is not creating anything new; it’s reproducing,” he said, adding that the future will be “all about originality.”

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Joseph also spoke about making Minnal Murali with limited resources. The film was set in the fictional village of Kurukkanmoola and used the restrictions to shape its visual style.

“All these ideas came from that restriction,” he said. “The restrictions made the film more innovative.”

Joseph also cautioned filmmakers against making new worlds too complicated. His advice was to “keep it simple, be original and don’t try too hard to look cool.”

During the audience Q&A, Mukerji was asked to choose between Kapoor as Shiva in Brahmastra and as Rama in Ramayana. He picked Rama.