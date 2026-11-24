Today, AI literacy in the corner office has nothing to do with learning to code. It is about knowing where the technology creates lasting business value and where human judgement must stay in charge.

MUST READ | AI may replace bookkeeping jobs, but Indian accountants can still win - expert tells you how

Stop chasing demos, start designing decisions

For Satish Viswanathan, former Managing Director at Accenture and author of The Weight of Intelligence: How Enterprises Turn AI Burden Into Lasting Advantage, the gap lies between knowing AI terminology and knowing how to lead an enterprise through it.

"The first test of AI literacy: know what AI can do, what it cannot do, and what it should not do in your enterprise," he says. A flashy demonstration is not proof of reliable performance, nor does speeding up an isolated task guarantee a better business outcome.

Advertisement

Many organisations acquire the latest models only to hit a wall because their data is fragmented, processes are rigid, and governance systems were built for traditional software that simply follows instructions. To break through, Viswanathan says CEOs must look beyond isolated use cases and answer four core questions: Which questions actually matter to the business?, Which tasks should fundamentally change?, Which goals are we optimising for? Which judgements must remain strictly human?

Priti Sawant, Founder and CEO of JoulestoWatts, agrees that curiosity and the willingness to ask hard questions matter far more than technical depth. "The real differentiator is no longer who has access to the technology. It is who has the clarity to use it meaningfully," she says. "Leadership in the AI era is about knowing what to automate, what to augment and what must remain deeply human."

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 7 in 10 Indian professionals plan job switch in 2027, half seek over 30% salary hike: Survey

Measuring P&L impact, not just hours saved

Even when pilots succeed, companies often track the wrong metrics. "Hours saved are not the same as profit earned. More automation is not always better," warns Viswanathan. Instead of chasing activity dashboards, he urges CEOs to ask: "What will my enterprise look like with AI?"

Answering that requires alignment across the entire leadership team, not just the technology function, says Sawant. The CFO must assess how AI can improve financial visibility and capital allocation, while business heads need to focus on customer outcomes and competitive advantage. HR leaders, meanwhile, must anticipate how roles, skills and career paths will evolve.

"If a hundred employees are using AI but nothing has changed for the customer or the business, have we really transformed anything?" asks Sawant.

That alignment has to start at the very top. Prof Jun Yang, Dean of Nanyang Business School at NTU Singapore, notes that bottom-up AI adoption rarely scales without board-level clarity. When NTU launched its AI Strategies for Boards programme, bringing together 26 directors who sit on roughly 100 corporate, non-profit, and government boards, the core discussions centred on governance, employee readiness, and bringing Chief Human Resources Officers into the fold early.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Gen Z wants more office days than millennials: Why younger workers are embracing the workplace

The hidden risks of autonomous AI

As companies move from basic chatbots to autonomous AI agents, understanding risk becomes non-negotiable. Responsible AI is not just a compliance checkbox; it directly affects fairness and accountability.

Prof Kieran Fernandes, Executive Dean at Durham University Business School, points to a food delivery company whose algorithm predicted delivery times using travel models built around male cyclists. The system failed to account for female delivery partners, unfairly penalising them for missing unrealistic targets. "Managers need to understand responsible AI at both the micro and macro levels," says Fernandes, examining how models are built and whose interests they serve.

Viswanathan notes that as agents take on more decisions, CEOs must draw clear boundaries: what an agent can decide independently, when a human must intervene, who is accountable when things go wrong, and what institutional knowledge might be lost through premature automation.

"A successful demonstration proves that something is possible. A successful deployment proves that it is valuable," she says.

Before signing off on any deployment, Sawant says she evaluates the investment through three lenses: its business value, including whether it can improve customer experience or decision-making beyond a controlled pilot; enterprise trust, which involves clarity on data ownership, security and validation of outputs; and human impact, particularly where accountability lies if the system makes a mistake.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 'India Inc has created jobs': Surjit Bhalla offers a different perspective on PM Modi's concerns

Closing the leadership training gap

While business schools are already preparing MBA graduates for an AI-first workplace, Prof Vishal Gaur, Dean of Cornell SC Johnson Graduate School of Management, points out a glaring generational gap. Mid-career and senior executives, trained in the pre-AI era, are the ones setting priorities and allocating budgets, yet they often lack structured programmes to build their own fluency.

Some Indian enterprises are tackling this head-on by making the CEO the first student. At Mindsprint, a foundational GenAI training programme kicked off with the CEO completing the course first and posting his certification internally with a simple prompt: "I have done it, have you?" Business heads followed suit, cascading the momentum down to their teams.

Today, 95% of Mindsprint’s 3,300-plus workforce has completed the foundational training, backed by advanced tracks for specialists and Sprintathon, an annual hackathon tackling live business problems. "LLMs are excellent learning platforms in themselves: the more you question and experiment, the more you learn," says Arvind Raj, CHRO at Mindsprint.

Raj says the structured upskilling has translated into measurable gains, saving 14.5 workdays a month in HR, over 12 days in finance, and cutting marketing turnaround times by up to 30%, all reviewed regularly by the CEO. Yet Raj underscores that human oversight remains essential. "Hallucinations remain a challenge, and human intervention is necessary because an answer can sound convincing and still be wrong," he says, noting that in areas like recruitment, AI can screen skills, but only human managers can weigh team dynamics and business priorities.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Jobs are there': PwC India's Sanjeev Krishan explains why experienced professionals are in demand

From enthusiasm to conviction

Ultimately, the goal of AI literacy is not to turn chief executives into technologists, but into sharper architects of decisions, incentives, and accountability. The journey has to start with business outcomes, identify operational bottlenecks, and only then select the right tools.

"The real test for a CEO is not how much AI an enterprise uses," says Viswanathan, "but how much better it thinks, decides, acts and learns with the right-fit AI interventions."