GIFT Nifty up 33 points; HCL Tech, ICICI AMC, Ola Electric, RBL Bank, Ircon among stocks in focus

Corporate actions today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of AvenuesAI will trade ex-date for consolidation of equity shares today.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major reported a 21.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,132 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 35,620 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBIT rose 16.5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,465 crore, while EBIT margins improved 80 bps to 18.2 per cent for the quarter. The company board improved an interim dividend of Rs 12 apiece.

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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player reported a 6.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 889 crore, while revenue rose 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,673.8 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its quarterly average AUM expanded 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 11.61 lakh crore. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share with October 21 as record date.

TD Power Systems: The power transmission player closed its QIP issue on October 12, raising Rs 600 crore through the allotment of 77.41 lakh shares at Rs 775 per share. Axis MF, Canara Robeco MF, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Mirae Asset, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Societe Generale, and Bandhan Mutual Fund were among the investors that participated in the QIP.

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RBL Bank: The private lender reported a 170 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 482 crore, while net interest income increased 37 per cent YoY to Rs 2,131 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its operating profit rose 92 per cent YoY to Rs 1,396 crore, while NPAs dropped on both gross and net levels.

Ircon International: The state-run railway company has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works order worth Rs 862.5 crore from East Central Railway in Bihar.

Goodluck India: The industrial and steel player's subsidiary, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has emerged as the technically qualified bidder for the supply of specialised 155 mm HE M1A4 ready-to-fill artillery shells to Munitions India (MIL). The qualification follows the audit and technical evaluation of various existing suppliers.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private lender has entered into an agreement with Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company to distribute general insurance products to meet the insurance needs of its customers.

Bank of India: The state-run lender bank has classified the non-performing asset (NPA) account of Future Enterprises, amounting to Rs 575.4 crore, as fraud.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The real estate player reported a 52 per cent YoY jump in sale volume at Rs 1,019, while its realization per sq feel remained flat at Rs 7,829 for the September 2026 quarter. Its collections increased 33 per cent YoY to Rs 795 crore, while its growth supported by strategic price revisions across projects.

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Polycab India: The NSE has decided to exclude the electronics company India from the equity derivatives segment after shortlisting the company's shares under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework. No futures and options (F&O) contracts for new expiry months will be introduced after the October 2026 contracts expire.

Cohance Lifesciences: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the appointment of Umang Vohra as Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Plastiblends India: The industrial compounds maker reported a 43.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 10.65 crore, while revenue increased 18.81 per cent YoY to Rs 228.84 crore for Q2FY27. EBITDA grew nearly 49 per cent to Rs 18.72 crore, while EBITDA margins came in at 8.18 per cent for the quarter.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions company's subsidiary, NOPL Solar Projects, has entered into a rupee term loan facility agreement worth Rs 2,941.19 crore with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The facility will part-finance the development of a 969 MWac/1,163 MWp solar photovoltaic power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 scheme.

CreditAccess Grameen: The NBFC player company has signed a syndicated social loan facility agreement worth $175 million, qualifying as external commercial borrowing (ECB) under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) automatic route.

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Elitecon International: The tobacco player has announced to raise funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutions placements (QIP). The fundraise will be carried out through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, including instruments convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the regulations and norms.