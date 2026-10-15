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HDB Financial Services shares slump 8% to record low; brokerages cut targets post weak Q2

HDB Financial Services shares slump 8% to record low; brokerages cut targets post weak Q2

HDBFS538.20(7.80%)

On asset quality, JM Financial said, "Asset quality deteriorated, with net slippages (annualised) rising to 2.4 per cent (1.8 per cent in Q1 FY27)."

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:31 PM IST
HDB Financial Services shares slump 8% to record low; brokerages cut targets post weak Q2JM Financial said, "HDB reported a weak quarter with asset quality slipping despite improving disbursement momentum."

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd plunged 8.04 per cent in Thursday's fag-end trade to hit a record low of Rs 536.65. The decline came after the company reported a weak set of results for the second quarter (Q2 FY27), prompting a few brokerages to cut their respective price targets.

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JM Financial said, "HDB reported a weak quarter with asset quality slipping despite improving disbursement momentum. PAT was 2 per cent below JMFe (JM Financial's estimate) as lower opex (-2 per cent JMFe) failed to offset weaker noninterest income (-6 per cent JMFe). PAT grew 34 per cent YoY but declined 1 per cent QoQ, with RoA/RoE moderating to 2.4 per cent/14.3 per cent (2.5 per cent/14.9 per cent in Q1 FY27)."

The brokerage added, "NII rose 16 per cent/1 per cent YoY/QoQ (in line with JMFe) as calculated NIM contracted 12 bps QoQ. Disbursement growth improved to 19 per cent YoY (16 per cent in Q1 FY27) aided by a sharp uptick in enterprise lending, while AUM growth remained muted at 12 per cent YoY."

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On asset quality, JM Financial said, "Asset quality deteriorated, with net slippages (annualised) rising to 2.4 per cent (1.8 per cent in Q1 FY27)."

JM Financial also flagged potential profitability pressures from the lender's fixed-rate book, which accounts for around 76 per cent of its portfolio, in a rising interest rate cycle.

It added that the IRDAI consultation paper, if implemented as proposed, could affect profitability, given that insurance commissions accounted for around 39 bps of average assets in FY26.

"We cut FY27–28E EPS by 3–8 per cent and value the stock at 2x FY28E BVPS (earlier 2.5x), factoring in RoA/RoE of ~2.5 per cent/15 per cent over FY27–29E. Maintain ADD with a revised TP of Rs 650 (earlier Rs 820)," JM Financial said.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities also cut its target price on HDB Financial, citing the softer Q2 FY27 performance and near-term margin and asset quality pressures.

"Given the softer Q2FY27 performance and near-term margin and asset quality pressures, we reduce TP to Rs 675 from Rs 700, valuing the stock at 1.8x Sep'28E BV (1.6x at CMP). Retain 'HOLD'," Nuvama stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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