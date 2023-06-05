IDFC First Bank, Minda Corp, Hardwyn India , Indian Oil among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets snapped two-day losing streak on Friday. However, profit booking capped the gains for the traders despite the upbeat global cues. Sensex jumped 118.57 points, or 0.19 per cent to settle at 62,547.11 and Nifty gained 46.35 points, or 0.25 per cent to end at 18,534.10. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled over a half-a-per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped over 4 per cent to 11.13-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

IOC

Indian Oil Corp has incorporated a JV company with NTPC Green Energy to develop renewable energy based power projects.

Muthoot Capital

The Board of Muthoot Capital will consider a fundraising proposal through issuance of NCDs on June 7.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank has approved the appointment of Ravi Kumar as the chief financial officer of the Bank with effect from June 8.

Hardwyn India

Shares of Hardwyn India Ltd will turn ex-bonus and ex-split today. Hardwyn India announced the sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio. The issue of bonus shares was done in a ratio of 3:1 ratio. The company had announced the corporate action in May.

Indian Overseas Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary fine on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance of income recognition and other deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Minda Corp

The Board of Minda Corp has cleared the proposal of raising of funds up to Rs 600 crore through issuance of securities via public or private offerings.

IDFC First Bank

Crisil has upgraded the Bank's rating for Tier-II bonds amounting to Rs 5,000 crore.

