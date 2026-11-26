The expert noted that the board-approved expansion could put Hindustan Zinc on course to become the world's largest producer of zinc and silver over the next five years.

Bandyopadhyay highlighted the growing industrial applications of both metals, particularly with the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), modern technology and electronic devices.

On the broader market outlook, Bandyopadhyay said large-cap stocks largely remained the first beneficiaries of the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), as foreign money typically flows into larger companies initially.

However, he advised investors against overlooking mid-cap and small-cap stocks, where selective opportunities remain despite valuations not being particularly attractive across the board.

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"There are fantastic mid-cap companies in our market, and there are a lot of interesting small-cap stories as well," he said.

According to him, the initial momentum in large-caps could eventually broaden to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

"The first excitement was bound to happen in large-cap, and that's pretty much what has happened. Now, at some point in time, mid-caps will join the party, and at some stage, even small-caps will come," he stated.

Oil remains biggest risk

While Bandyopadhyay remains positive on Indian equities, he flagged a sharp rise in crude oil prices as the biggest risk to the ongoing market rally.

"One single factor which can derail India's party is oil prices, and we have to be monitoring that," the expert said.