For the September quarter, year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue stood at 17 per cent, ahead of analyst estimates. Growth in order inflow stood at 38 per cent, primarily led by the Mobility (MO) segment, which grew 210 per cent YoY. Inflows in SI and Digital Industries (DI) grew relatively more modest at 5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Macquarie, which attended the company's earnings call said it viewed the management's comments on overall capex as encouraging, with improving private-sector capex and public capex remaining strong despite slower growth. It said the management highlighted growth in revenue and new orders in 1H, driven by Electrical Products, including data-centre (DC) offerings and said the management highlighted continued growth in DC orders, which account for 8-10 per cent of Smart Infrastructure order inflow, particularly from global hyperscalers.

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"We believe margins have largely bottomed but await evidence of an improvement amid the volatile external environment. We maintain a Neutral rating," it said whiel suggesting a target of Rs 3,650 on the stock.

JPMorgan said healthy order inflows, improving private capex and a better margin trajectory point to a better operating environment versus the previous quarter. "We believe that despite upbeat management commentary on capex, valuations remain full, especially in the context of uncertainty on margin recovery. Siemens is trading at 70 times/57 times FY27/FY28 P/E with an average RoE of 13 per cent and 13-15 per cent EPS CAGR. Reiterate UW with a revised Mar-28 PT of Rs 3,396," it said.

Nomura India also maintained 'Neutral' on the Siemens stock with an unchanged target price of

Rs 3,944, implying a target price multiple of 53 times, largely in line with its five-year average one-year-forward PE of 54 times. Demand outlook healthy, private capex showing signs of pick up in select segments, it said.

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HDFC Institutional Equities said the impact of the West Asia crises that had elevated significantly in Q1FY27 has partially subsided in Q2FY27. However, commodity inflation, higher freight costs, and forex (euro) appreciation continued to play spoilsport with margins. Siemens on its part has continued to take price hikes in its product portfolio to mitigate rising costs, and this strategy is yielding results as margins are becoming stable, HDFC said.

"Given a robust order book, export opportunities, and a strong product portfolio, we maintain BUY with a target of Rs 4,191/sh (60x Sep-28E EPS). We have cut our EPS estimates to factor in slower-than-expected margin recovery, owing to extended commodity inflation and forex impact," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said order inflows-to-revenues for Siemens stood at 1.1 times in H1, adjusted for lumpy scope change mobility orders. Limited salience of DC (sub-10 per cent) and a lack of growth in public infrastructure spending are key constraints to growth, they said adding that raw material headwinds continue to impact gross margin.

"We note positives in a strengthening rupee (for digital industries) and higher localization (for smart infrastructure). We lower revenue growth assumptions while increasing estimates by 3-4 per cent on higher margin and other income; roll forward to Rs3,400 FV. SELL stays on expensive 62 times one-year forward earnings multiple," Kotak said.