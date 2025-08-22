IREDA shares down 33% YTD; analysts eye tight trading range ahead

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd edged up 0.17 per cent to settle at Rs 147.55. At this price, the stock has plunged 33.48 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Analysts see IREDA trading in a tight range, with support at Rs 140–145 and resistance around Rs 152–160. A breakout above Rs 152 could extend gains, while a close below Rs 145 may push the stock towards Rs 139.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"IREDA is witnessing a gradual recovery from an oversold zone, aligning with historical support levels in the Rs 140–137 range. The next resistance is expected around Rs 158–160, followed by a bearish gap in the Rs 163–167 band. The stock is likely to trade within this defined range in the near term," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research.

"On daily charts, IREDA shows a slightly bearish trend with strong resistance at Rs 152. A close below Rs 145 support could drag the stock towards Rs 139 in the near term," observed Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.

Sharing a similar view on support and resistance, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated that a decisive move above Rs 152 may open further upside towards Rs 156. He expects the stock to remain in the Rs 145–156 band in the short term.

Advertisement

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 5-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 42.45. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.02 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.44. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.43. According to Trendlyne data, IREDA has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

The company is a 'Navratna' PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. As of June 2025, the government held a 71.76 per cent stake in it. The organisation offers financial products (fund- and non-fund-based) associated services, from project inception to post-completion, for renewable energy projects and related activities like equipment manufacturing and transmission.