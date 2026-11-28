Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

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Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand. The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices.

Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,097 Mumbai ₹1,25,770 ₹1,15,289 Bengaluru ₹1,25,870 ₹1,15,381 Kolkata ₹1,25,610 ₹1,15,143 Hyderabad ₹1,25,970 ₹1,15,473 Chennai ₹1,26,140 ₹1,15,628

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹15,310 ₹1,53,100 Mumbai ₹15,336 ₹1,53,360 Bengaluru ₹15,348 ₹1,53,480 Kolkata ₹15,316 ₹1,53,160 Hyderabad ₹15,360 ₹1,53,600 Chennai ₹15,381 ₹1,53,810

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Gold rates at top jewellers

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Leading retail chains kept prices stable on November 28, 2026. Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹11,770 per gram and ₹11,720 respectively, across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹11,820 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹12,480 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹12,895 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 11,770 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 11,720 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 12,480 Tanishq 22K 11,820 Tanishq 24K* 12,895

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State