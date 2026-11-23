"We see scope for positioning to improve, particularly in FMCG, supported by UWT positioning, valuation pullback, softer key inputs and potentially easing geopolitical concerns. However, we view this as a tactical trade, with our long-term preference remaining for distribution platforms (online/ offline)," Jefferies said.

FMCG stocks

Jefferies said weak demand, rising competitive intensity and input-cost inflation had weighed on FPI appetite over the past few years. Foreign ownership in most FMCG companies peaked between December 2023 and March 2024, followed by sustained selling through September 2026, it said.

Among large-cap FMCG companies, Marico is the only overweight stock. FPI ownership in ITC Ltd fell sharply in calendar year 2026 amid concerns over cigarette taxes, while BAT separately reduced its stake by around six percentage points since 2024. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has not recorded a single quarter-on-quarter increase in FPI ownership over the past 12 quarters, while Nestle is the only FMCG company to register a year-to-date increase, Jefferies said.

Advertisement

New-age stocks

High FPI ownership in most new-age companies reflected growing investor interest in the high-growth theme, according to the report. FPI ownership in Eternal fell from around 55 per cent in March 2024 to 29 per cent, partly because of passive selling following its IOCC transition and reduction in MSCI weight. It subsequently rebounded by about four percentage points in September 2026.

Swiggy also faced passive selling after its IOCC transition and exclusion from the MSCI index. Nykaa has recorded three consecutive quarters of accumulation, while FPI ownership in Lenskart has risen sharply since its listing. Positioning is overweight across most new-age companies covered by Jefferies, except Lenskart and Nykaa.

Private equity and venture capital ownership remained sizeable in Lenskart, Meesho and Honasa, leaving scope for higher FPI weights as PE and VC ownership declines, Jefferies said.

Advertisement

Discretionary plays

In discretionary consumption, FPI interest remains stock-specific. Foreign ownership in Trent nearly halved from around 28 per cent in June 2024 to 15 per cent in September 2026. Ownership in Kalyan Jewellers India more than halved through June 2026 before rebounding by around three percentage points in September 2026.

QSR, Jewellers, paints

Ownership in quick-service restaurant (QSR) companies has halved since December 2023 amid weak demand and same-store sales growth. Asian Paints and Titan have recorded year-to-date increases, while VMM has faced consistent selling since March 2026 despite its ownership remaining higher on a year-to-date basis. Positioning remains underweight across most discretionary companies covered in the report, except Kalyan, Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani.

Alcoholic stocks

Foreign ownership in alcoholic beverage companies has been relatively resilient. FPI ownership in Radico is broadly unchanged from December 2023, while ABD reached its highest level in September 2026. Ownership in both companies increased over the past two quarters but declined in United Spirits, which the report linked to weaker relative performance. Radico and ABD remain overweight, while United Spirits is underweight.

Under-ownership has broadly coincided with weak share performance, with most staples underperforming the Nifty and MSCI indices on a year-to-date basis. New-age companies have been the standout performers. FPI flows turned positive from mid-October, while inflows in November 2026 through November 19 stood at around $12.5 billion, the highest monthly inflow recorded.

Advertisement

NSDL data for the first half of November showed net buying of more than $0.3 billion in FMCG, compared with continuous monthly outflows since August 2025.