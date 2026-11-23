The post was captioned “M+M” followed by a white heart and the ceremony date, 21 November.

Cyrus wears Saint Laurent, guests follow black dress code

Cyrus wore a white silk dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while 28-year-old Morando wore a black suit from the same fashion house, BBC reported.

Her mother, Trisha Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus appeared in the background of one photograph. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus was not pictured, but was reportedly at the ceremony with his partner, actress Liz Hurley.

Guests reportedly followed an all-black dress code. The ceremony is also said to have taken place at a resort formerly owned by singer Frank Sinatra.

Cyrus's sister Brandi Cyrus, singer Doechii and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those who congratulated the couple in the comments.

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How Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando met

Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Morando during an interview with US TV show Good Morning America last year. She said Morando proposed during a trip to Asia.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” she said.

Morando later told Wonderland that he “had to be really sneaky” to keep the proposal a secret.

“We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” he said.

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Cyrus previously married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018. The couple separated in 2019 after being in a relationship for a decade.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said she and Morando met after being “put on a blind date”.

Morando is the drummer of LA-based band Liily, which performed at NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party, hosted by Cyrus, in 2022.