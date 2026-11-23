The broader indices also traded in the red, with Nifty Midcap100 falling 0.53 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 declining 0.60 per cent.

Despite Monday's decline, the benchmarks have registered substantial gains over the past month. Sensex has advanced 13.56 per cent, while Nifty has gained 13.01 per cent during the same period.

The recent recovery in domestic equities has been supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, a steep decline in crude oil prices and positive corporate earnings.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Domestic equity benchmarks have witnessed a sharp upmove in recent weeks, supported by strong buying interest in the banking segment. Against this backdrop, some near-term correction would be healthy for the market. Investors should maintain a selective approach and focus on quality large-cap stocks going forward."

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that Nifty valuations remain reasonable despite the recent recovery. "This suggests that the market is not excessively overvalued, leaving room for further upside if earnings growth supports in upcoming quarters," Singh added.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Indian equity markets opened on a positive note, but early gains quickly faded as selling pressure pushed benchmark indices below their previous closing levels, pointing to profit-booking at higher levels."

This price action points to a cautious market undertone, with selling in banking and metal stocks offsetting gains in IT, he added.

"Having failed to sustain their positive opening, the benchmarks will need broader sectoral participation and renewed buying interest to regain upward momentum. Movements in crude oil, currency trends and institutional flows are likely to remain key drivers of sentiment through the session," Ponmudi also said.