Promoter Sanjay Manohar Vazirani and investors Arpit Khandelwal, V'Ocean Investments, Trans Global Hotels, Ankita Chugh, Aarkay Investments, Oaks Asset Management, Welspun Group Master Trust, through trustee Balkrishan Goenka, Aarin Capital Partners and Bona Terra Greenhouses will sell shares through the offer-for-sale.

Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Allotment is expected to be finalised by December 1, with the shares likely to list on stock exchanges on December 3.

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Foodlink operates across events catering; casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens; and banquets and integrated food and beverage services. These segments contributed 44 per cent, 30 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, to revenue in the six months ended September 2026.

Vazirani-promoted Foodlink runs six centralised kitchens in India and one in Dubai, and three Indian banquets. It also operates 10 casual dining restaurants in India and seven in Dubai. Its portfolio includes the JADE Luxury Banquets chain and India Bistro, China Bistro and Art of Dum.

Of the fresh issue's net proceeds, Foodlink plans to spend Rs 21.3 crore on a centralised kitchen and Rs 41.5 crore on two new banquets. It will invest in subsidiary Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services to establish four casual dining restaurants, to repay debt and general corporate purposes. It had total outstanding borrowings of Rs 25.3 crore as of September 2026.

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For the six months ended September 2026, Foodlink reported a Rs 16.15 crore loss on revenue of Rs 219.8 crore. For the year ended March 2026, profit rose 104.1 per cent to Rs 29.1 crore from Rs 14.3 crore, while revenue increased 25.9 per cent to Rs 567.5 crore from Rs 450.9 crore.