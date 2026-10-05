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ITC shares: Citi raises rating to 'Buy' despite headwinds, sees 17% upside; here's why

ITC shares: Citi raises rating to 'Buy' despite headwinds, sees 17% upside; here's why

ITC255.90(2.61%)

While near-term cigarette volumes could be under pressure given competition from other branded and illicit products, Citi expects cigarette profitability to improve sequentially through FY27.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 10:54 AM IST
ITC shares: Citi raises rating to 'Buy' despite headwinds, sees 17% upside; here's whyCiti believes the earnings downgrade cycle for ITC is largely over, improving the risk-reward at current valuations.

Global investment bank Citi has upgraded its rating on ITC Ltd to 'Buy' from 'Sell', revising upward its target on the FMCG major to Rs 300 from Rs 270 earlier, implying at 17 per cent potential upside. This is even as it believes near-term ITC earnings are likely to remain under pressure following the sharp increase in cigarette taxation. Citi said the ITC stock's 34 per cent correction in 2026 now prices in the associated volume and profitability risks.

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"Since the tax hike, ITC has implemented mitigating actions including calibrated price increases and portfolio interventions across key segments. As per our estimates, 75 per cent of the tax increase has already been passed through price hikes, while new launches across LSFT and Premium-DSFT should help retain consumers
within ITC's portfolio in the event of downtrading," Citi said.

While near-term cigarette volumes could be under pressure given competition from other branded and illicit products, Citi expects cigarette profitability to improve sequentially through FY27 as pricing actions flow through.

Importantly, it believes the earnings downgrade cycle for ITC is largely over, improving the risk-reward at current valuations.

"Mitigation actions progressing better than initially expected - We estimate that ITC has implemented further price hikes by end-2QFY27, offsetting c.75 per cent of the tax burden. It has also launched new variants across LSFT and Premium-DSFT to retain consumers within its portfolio amid downtrading and limit profitability leakage," Citi said.

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The brokerage raised its FY27-29E EPS estimate by 3-11 per cent, and value cigarettes segment at 12 times earnings per share, driven by faster-than-expected price hikes driving recovery in both revenue and margins.

Citi said the profitability reset is largely behind ITC and that price increases and portfolio interventions should support a gradual recovery, with EBIT-to-stick improving sequentially through FY27E and approaching pre-tax-hike levels by FY27-end.

"We forecast cigarette EBIT to decline 23 per centin FY27E before recovering in FY28E as pricing actions gain traction and profitability normalizes. Key monitorables include (a) potential further regulatory actions and (b) competition from other branded players and illicit trade," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 10:53 AM IST
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