ITC shares: Citi raises rating to 'Buy' despite headwinds, sees 17% upside; here's why

Global investment bank Citi has upgraded its rating on ITC Ltd to 'Buy' from 'Sell', revising upward its target on the FMCG major to Rs 300 from Rs 270 earlier, implying at 17 per cent potential upside. This is even as it believes near-term ITC earnings are likely to remain under pressure following the sharp increase in cigarette taxation. Citi said the ITC stock's 34 per cent correction in 2026 now prices in the associated volume and profitability risks.
"Since the tax hike, ITC has implemented mitigating actions including calibrated price increases and portfolio interventions across key segments. As per our estimates, 75 per cent of the tax increase has already been passed through price hikes, while new launches across LSFT and Premium-DSFT should help retain consumers
within ITC's portfolio in the event of downtrading," Citi said.