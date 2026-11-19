The project, titled ‘Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti’, will be executed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Vikramshila Power Transmission Ltd., with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Besides facilitating power evacuation from the upcoming thermal power station, the transmission network is expected to strengthen Bihar's electricity infrastructure, improve grid reliability and ensure more dependable power supply to meet the state's growing demand.

Commenting on the development, Adani Energy Solutions CEO Kandarp Patel said the project would establish a robust transmission system for evacuating 2,400 MW of generation capacity while reinforcing Bihar's power transmission backbone. He added that the infrastructure would improve grid resilience and support India's long-term energy security.

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Upon completion, the project will add 881 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's portfolio. This will take the company's overall transmission network to 30,683 ckm and its transformation capacity to 146,585 MVA.

With the latest win, AESL's transmission capital expenditure pipeline has increased to approximately Rs 91,500 crore.

Project details

The transmission scheme involves the construction of four Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, along with the associated transformation infrastructure.

The project will also involve developing several high-voltage transmission corridors, including the 400 kV double-circuit (DCDS) lines connecting Pirpainti-Jhanjharpur, Pirpainti-Begusarai and Begusarai-Bakhtiyarpur.

Additionally, the infrastructure will include 220 kV DCDS transmission lines between Jhanjharpur-Bethauli and Begusarai-Begusarai Town. The scope also covers the line-in-line-out (LILO) arrangement for existing 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines at Jhanjharpur, along with the construction of 400 kV line bays at Bakhtiyarpur Grid Substation (GSS).

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Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.