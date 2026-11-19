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GTA 6 has 61 cheats, but completing the story is just the beginning

According to PowerPyx, you must complete all 91 main story missions to unlock the Cheats section in the Progress Menu. The 61 cheats are divided into five categories, including 10 player cheats, 11 combat cheats, 21 vehicle-spawning cheats, three environment cheats and 16 screen-filter options. Four cheats reportedly become available after completing the main story. These include a $250,000 money cheat, Unlimited Focus, Attack Force, which makes bullets and melee attacks launch targets, and Cycle Weather.

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The remaining cheats require players to complete specific tasks. For instance, unlocking Body Armor requires 100 workouts, while the No Reload cheat requires 25 gold medals at shooting ranges. Want explosive weapons? You will need to throw 100 grenades. Other options include spawning vehicles such as the Bravado Banshee and HVY Bulldozer, although these also have their own unlock requirements.

How to activate GTA 6 cheats, and what happens when you use them

Once unlocked, cheats can be activated through the in-game phone. Press Up on the D-pad, hold L1/LB, press R1/RB and then enter the required directional combination.

However, there is a trade-off. PowerPyx and Insider Gaming report that using cheats disables trophies and achievements, as well as saving during the affected play session. So if you are trying to complete the game and collect achievements, using cheats may not be the best idea.

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Another limitation is that not all 61 cheat inputs have been identified. PowerPyx still lists several combinations as unknown, while Insider Gaming describes its list as a work in progress. In case you are hoping to use cheats right from the beginning, GTA 6 has a different plan. First, finish the story, then complete the challenges, and only after that enjoy the shortcuts.