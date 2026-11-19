Tata Technologies shares touched a high of Rs 717.70, up 9.36% from the previous close of Rs 656.30. The stock opened at Rs 656.35 and hit a low of Rs 649 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 700.50, up 6.73%.

The growth targets come against the backdrop of a mixed brokerage outlook following the company's September-quarter results. While some analysts see improving revenue visibility from recent contract wins, concerns remain around the performance of acquired business ES-Tec and the near-term growth environment.

JPMorgan upgraded Tata Technologies to Neutral from Underweight and raised its target price to Rs 660 from Rs 540. The brokerage pointed to services revenue growth of 4.3% sequentially in constant-currency terms in Q2 FY27, ahead of its estimate of 4%. Excluding ES-Tec, the growth rate was stronger at 7%.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs, however, maintained its Sell rating with a target price of Rs 560. It described the second-quarter performance as broadly in line with expectations, although revenue and EBITDA were 1% and 3% below its estimates, respectively. The brokerage noted that sequential constant-currency revenue growth stood at 1.9%.