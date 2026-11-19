Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd rose 9% on Thursday after the engineering and product development services company laid out an ambitious growth roadmap at its investor day, targeting revenue of up to $1.3 billion by FY30 and an EBITDA margin of more than 20%.
The company expects to deliver annual revenue growth of 15-20% between FY27 and FY30. It also plans to double the size of its software business over the next three years, while targeting revenue of $100 million from its aerospace business in FY28. Alongside these operating goals, Tata Technologies aims to rebuild its return on equity towards 20% and maintain a dividend payout ratio above 50%.