Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Kalpataru Projects shares rise 3% as subsidiary bags Rs 2,349-crore orders

Kalpataru Projects shares rise 3% as subsidiary bags Rs 2,349-crore orders

Kalpataru Projects International said the new orders include projects in the power transmission and distribution business in India and projects in the buildings and factories business in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects shares rise 3% as subsidiary bags Rs 2,349-crore ordersKalpataru Ltd shares opened at Rs 256.10 against the previous close of Rs 258 and touched a high of Rs 261.85.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shares rose 3% in Wednesday's trade after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company announced new order wins and notifications of awards worth approximately Rs 2,349 crore across its power transmission and distribution (T&D) and buildings and factories (B&F) businesses.

The company said the new orders include projects in the power transmission and distribution business in India and projects in the buildings and factories business in India. The latest wins add to the company's order inflows as it continues to expand its presence across power and infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

Kalpataru Projects International shares opened at Rs 1,354.45 against the previous close of Rs 1,344.15 and touched a high of Rs 1,379.85 and a low of Rs 1,317.05 during the session. At the day's high, the stock was up 2.65% from its previous close.

Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of KPIL, said, "We continue to witness robust growth across our core T&D and B&F verticals." He added that the new contract wins strengthen the company's position in India's infrastructure sector and reflect its EPC capabilities and project execution track record.

Mohnot said the company's year-to-date order inflows for FY27 had crossed Rs 22,000 crore, positioning it for future growth.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International is an engineering, procurement and construction company operating across sectors including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility, highways and airports. The company said it generated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore in FY2026 and had more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more