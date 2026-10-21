Kalpataru Projects shares rise 3% as subsidiary bags Rs 2,349-crore orders

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shares rose 3% in Wednesday's trade after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company announced new order wins and notifications of awards worth approximately Rs 2,349 crore across its power transmission and distribution (T&D) and buildings and factories (B&F) businesses.
The company said the new orders include projects in the power transmission and distribution business in India and projects in the buildings and factories business in India. The latest wins add to the company's order inflows as it continues to expand its presence across power and infrastructure projects.