Kalpataru Projects shares rise 3% as subsidiary bags Rs 2,349-crore orders

Kalpataru Projects International shares opened at Rs 1,354.45 against the previous close of Rs 1,344.15 and touched a high of Rs 1,379.85 and a low of Rs 1,317.05 during the session. At the day's high, the stock was up 2.65% from its previous close.

Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of KPIL, said, "We continue to witness robust growth across our core T&D and B&F verticals." He added that the new contract wins strengthen the company's position in India's infrastructure sector and reflect its EPC capabilities and project execution track record.

Mohnot said the company's year-to-date order inflows for FY27 had crossed Rs 22,000 crore, positioning it for future growth.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International is an engineering, procurement and construction company operating across sectors including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility, highways and airports. The company said it generated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore in FY2026 and had more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.