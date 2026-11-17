IT stocks: Limited scope after up to 20% rally

"With stocks having rebounded by up to 20 per cent since October (barring IKS - down 8 per cent) and pricing in 0-14 per cent constant currency (CC) organic growth over FY26-36, we see limited scope for further re-rating. With earnings growth trajectory being materially divergent among IT firms, we prefer a bottom-up stock selection approach," Jefferies said.

The global investment bank had four key takeaways from September 2026 results. It said demand environment remains subdued, and downward guidance revisions in Q2 suggest that any recovery in growth is likely to be gradual.

AI-led engagements gain traction

Jefferies said AI-led engagements are gaining traction, with aggregate AI revenues, 10 per cent of revenues, growing by 22.5 per cent QoQ.

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"Non-AI revenues fell by 1 per cent QoQ suggesting that AI-deflation is being largely offset by volume expansion. Q2 saw a 2 per cent decline in revenues from Hi-Tech vertical for IT firms due to clients asking for productivity benefits. These clients are early adopters of technology. If tech adoption follows a similar trend in other verticals, sector growth could remain muted for longer," Jefferies said.

Soft bookings, eyes on mega deal wins

Meanwhile, the brokerage said rising competition is impacting margins is another theme that continued.

"Aggregate deal bookings during Q2 were up 3 per cent YoY and up a mere 1 per cent YoY on a TTM basis. Soft bookings reflect an uncertain demand environment which may require mega deal wins to drive growth," Jefferies said.

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2 IT stocks to buy

Jefferies suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 2,230 on Coforge. It suggested a target of Rs 59 on Saguility, implying 37 per cent potential upside.