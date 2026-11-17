The lender said it had issued a press release on November 13, clarifying that its systems had not been compromised, no government accounts had been impacted, and it had not suffered any financial loss in connection with the alleged incident. It also said it had approached the publication, highlighting factual inaccuracies and seeking a retraction.

YES Bank stated that The Banker retracted the original report on November 15.

The lender further said it was not aware of any information or event concerning the bank that had not been disclosed to the stock exchanges and could explain the movement in its securities. It added that the press release was intended to clarify its position on a matter already in the public domain and that the article had no material impact on the bank.

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Separately, YES Bank said it had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court of India, seeking a review of its judgment relating to the write-down of additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds aggregating to Rs 8,415 crore.

On the stock-specific front, YES Bank shares were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 17.82 in Tuesday's trade.

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "The stock is slightly bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 18.14. A daily close below the support of Rs 17.35 could trigger a fall towards Rs 15.2 level in the near term."