Lupin Ltd shares rose 2% on Wednesday after the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its generic version of Ferric Citrate Tablets, 210 mg, used to treat certain complications in adults with chronic kidney disease. The approval covers the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the tablets, which are bioequivalent to the reference drug Auryxia.
The tablets are indicated for two conditions in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD). These include controlling high levels of phosphate in the blood, known as hyperphosphatemia, among patients undergoing dialysis, and treating iron deficiency anaemia in CKD patients who are not on dialysis.