Lupin stock touched a high of Rs 2,015, up 1.82% from its previous close of Rs 1,979. It opened at Rs 2,015, which was also the session high, and touched a low of Rs 2,001.05.

Lupin said the tablets are "bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Auryxia Tablets, 210 mg" of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Bioequivalence means the generic formulation is comparable to the reference medicine in the way it works in the body.

The approval provides Lupin an opportunity to enter a US market where Ferric Citrate Tablets, under the reference brand Auryxia, had estimated annual sales of $58.1 million, according to IQVIA MAT data for September 2026. This figure refers to the estimated sales of the reference drug in the US market and not Lupin's own revenue.

Advertisement

The company announced the approval in a press release dated November 23, 2026. The latest development adds another product to Lupin's US generic portfolio, particularly in the chronic kidney disease treatment segment.