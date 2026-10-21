Maruti, Hyundai, Tata on festive ride as Diwali bookings boom

Maruti Suzuki reported strong customer demand through Navratri, with retail sales between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra growing 35% year-on-year.

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“Between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra, our retail sales grew by 35%, with small-car retail increasing by around 16% and SUV retail doubling. Our retail sales during the Navratri period were almost the same as last year,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki.

India’s biggest carmaker by volume began October with around 2 lakh pending bookings, which rose to 2.7 lakh after Dussehra.

“We are making every effort to maximise deliveries and serve our customers. With this strong demand momentum, we expect the positive trend to continue and anticipate double-digit growth for the entire festive period through Diwali,” Banerjee said.

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Hyundai reports 30% registration growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also reported a strong start to the festive season, supported by robust sales during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. During Shradh and Navratri, the company recorded a 30% year-on-year increase in vehicle registrations, reaching nearly 41,000 units.

Tarun Garg, MD and CEO of HMIL, said the company expected the momentum to continue through Dhanteras and Diwali, citing the pace of bookings and healthy demand across urban and rural markets.

“Considering the pace of bookings, we expect momentum to continue through Dhanteras and Diwali,” Garg said.

Hyundai is also seeing strong customer interest in its new nameplate, the Hyundai BAYON, which, according to Garg, is scheduled to be launched early next week.

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Tata Motors steps up production to meet demand

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported encouraging demand across its multi-powertrain portfolio of cars and SUVs, supported by improved customer sentiment and increased showroom walk-ins, enquiries, bookings and deliveries.

The company delivered more than 50,000 vehicles during the Navratri festive period, including over 10,000 vehicles on Dussehra alone.

“The response during Navratri has been particularly encouraging, with over 50,000 vehicles delivered during this festive period, including more than 10,000 on Dussehra alone,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

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To capitalise on demand, the automaker has increased production and strengthened logistics to improve the availability of high-demand models and variants. Kamat said the company was working to ensure that more customers could bring home their preferred Tata vehicles during the festive season.

With bookings remaining healthy and celebrations building towards Diwali, Tata Motors expects the positive momentum to continue.

Meanwhile, overall passenger vehicle retail sales fell 22% year-on-year to 1,82,728 units during the 10-day Navratri period, from 2,34,004 units a year earlier, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

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FADA said the decline compared with Navratri 2025 was largely optical. “Last year, Navratri ran for 11 days rather than 10, and coincided with the GST 2.0 rollout, which pulled a wave of pent-up demand into one extraordinary window,” the automobile dealers’ lobby said.