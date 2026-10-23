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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a price hike in October: Check new prices of all 7-seater MPV variants

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a price hike in October: Check new prices of all 7-seater MPV variants

The price revision comes amid strong demand for the Ertiga in India's passenger vehicle market. The MPV recorded sales of 16,911 units in September 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a price hike in October: Check new prices of all 7-seater MPV variantsFollowing the revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be priced between Rs 8.90 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of select variants of its popular seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga, by up to Rs 10,000 in October 2026. The latest revision affects the top-spec ZXi Plus petrol manual and automatic variants, while the Tour M petrol and CNG versions have received a smaller price hike of Rs 2,500 each.

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Following the revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be priced between Rs 8.90 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom. However, prices of several other variants remain unchanged, giving prospective buyers the option to choose from multiple petrol and CNG configurations at their existing prices.

READ THIS: Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? Check October discounts on these models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga new prices in October 2026

The biggest increase of Rs 10,000 applies to the ZXi Plus petrol-manual and petrol-automatic versions. The Tour M petrol-manual and CNG-manual variants have become costlier by Rs 2,500 each.

Variant

Old price

Price hike

New price

Ertiga LXi Petrol MT

Rs 8.90 lakh

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No change

Rs 8.90 lakh

Ertiga Tour M Petrol MT

Rs 9.92 lakh

Rs 2,500

Rs 9.95 lakh

Ertiga VXi Petrol MT

Rs 9.95 lakh

No change

Rs 9.95 lakh

Ertiga ZXi Petrol MT

Rs 11.02 lakh

No change

Rs 11.02 lakh

Ertiga ZXi Plus Petrol MT

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 10,000

Rs 11.79 lakh

Ertiga VXi Petrol AT

Rs 11.30 lakh

No change

Rs 11.30 lakh

Ertiga ZXi Petrol AT

Rs 12.37 lakh

No change

Rs 12.37 lakh

Ertiga ZXi Plus Petrol AT

Rs 13.04 lakh

Rs 10,000

Rs 13.14 lakh

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Ertiga Tour M CNG MT

Rs 10.91 lakh

Rs 2,500

Rs 10.93 lakh

Prices are approximate, ex-showroom figures. Actual prices may vary by location.

Ertiga sales rise nearly 40% in September

The price revision comes amid strong demand for the Ertiga in India's passenger vehicle market. The MPV recorded sales of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in September 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of approximately 39.6%.

The performance underlines the Ertiga's continued popularity among buyers seeking a practical family vehicle with three rows of seating. Its combination of space, multiple powertrain options and a relatively accessible starting price has helped it remain a significant player in India's MPV segment.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki festive offers: Grand Vitara gets benefits of up to Rs 1.36 lakh, but conditions apply

Engine and powertrain options

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available with a manual gearbox.

The MPV is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims, while the Tour M versions cater to commercial and fleet operators. This range of configurations allows buyers to select a model based on their budget, transmission preference and usage requirements.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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