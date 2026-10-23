Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a price hike in October: Check new prices of all 7-seater MPV variants

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga new prices in October 2026

The biggest increase of Rs 10,000 applies to the ZXi Plus petrol-manual and petrol-automatic versions. The Tour M petrol-manual and CNG-manual variants have become costlier by Rs 2,500 each.

Variant Old price Price hike New price Ertiga LXi Petrol MT Rs 8.90 lakh Advertisement No change Rs 8.90 lakh Ertiga Tour M Petrol MT Rs 9.92 lakh Rs 2,500 Rs 9.95 lakh Ertiga VXi Petrol MT Rs 9.95 lakh No change Rs 9.95 lakh Ertiga ZXi Petrol MT Rs 11.02 lakh No change Rs 11.02 lakh Ertiga ZXi Plus Petrol MT Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 10,000 Rs 11.79 lakh Ertiga VXi Petrol AT Rs 11.30 lakh No change Rs 11.30 lakh Ertiga ZXi Petrol AT Rs 12.37 lakh No change Rs 12.37 lakh Ertiga ZXi Plus Petrol AT Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 10,000 Rs 13.14 lakh Advertisement Ertiga Tour M CNG MT Rs 10.91 lakh Rs 2,500 Rs 10.93 lakh

Prices are approximate, ex-showroom figures. Actual prices may vary by location.

Ertiga sales rise nearly 40% in September

The price revision comes amid strong demand for the Ertiga in India's passenger vehicle market. The MPV recorded sales of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in September 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of approximately 39.6%.

The performance underlines the Ertiga's continued popularity among buyers seeking a practical family vehicle with three rows of seating. Its combination of space, multiple powertrain options and a relatively accessible starting price has helped it remain a significant player in India's MPV segment.

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Engine and powertrain options

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available with a manual gearbox.

The MPV is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims, while the Tour M versions cater to commercial and fleet operators. This range of configurations allows buyers to select a model based on their budget, transmission preference and usage requirements.