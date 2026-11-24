What is driving the rupee's rally?

A currency carry trade involves borrowing money in a relatively low-interest-rate currency and investing it in higher-yielding assets denominated in another currency. Investors benefit from the interest-rate differential and any appreciation in the destination currency.

According to Bloomberg News, falling oil prices, the unwinding of global artificial intelligence (AI) trades and renewed interest in Indian equities and bonds have created favourable conditions for the rupee.

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However, the RBI's measures to discourage speculative bets against the currency have been a significant driver. The central bank has encouraged dollar inflows through overseas borrowing, intervened in spot and forward markets and made shorting the rupee more expensive.

Bank of America strategists believe these measures have created negative carry for investors betting against the Indian currency, Bloomberg News reported.

Nearly 80% of gains from currency appreciation

Since September-end, nearly 80% of the gains from rupee carry trades have come from currency appreciation rather than interest income, according to Bloomberg News.

This suggests that investors are benefiting primarily from the rupee's recovery rather than India's underlying interest-rate advantage. Any reversal in the currency's trajectory could consequently erode a significant portion of these returns.

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Some RBI incentives are also scheduled to expire later this year, raising questions about whether foreign investor interest will persist without additional policy support.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion in the week ended November 13, according to RBI data cited by PTI.

Narrowing interest-rate differential

India's shrinking interest-rate advantage presents another challenge. The difference between Indian and US benchmark interest rates has narrowed from 8.25 percentage points in 2011 to just 1.5 percentage points currently.

Meanwhile, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar by nearly 3% annually on average over the past three decades, Bloomberg News noted.

The historical depreciation rate exceeds the current interest-rate differential, potentially limiting the attractiveness of unhedged rupee investments over longer periods.

DO READ: Goldman Sachs sees three more RBI rate hikes; feels rupee's worst is over and Nifty at 28,500

Can the rally continue?

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, told PTI that a weaker dollar, declining US Treasury yields and softer crude oil prices had cushioned the rupee's losses.

"However, any further correction in domestic markets may cap a sharp upside. Traders may take cues from PMI data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.70 to Rs 93.30," Choudhary said.

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While the rupee's recent performance has strengthened its appeal, its emergence as an established carry-trade currency will ultimately depend on whether investors can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns without relying heavily on temporary central bank support.

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