How do contra and value funds differ?

A value fund typically invests in companies trading below their estimated intrinsic value, using parameters such as earnings, book value and cash flows. A contra fund, however, seeks businesses that are currently out of favour but have the potential to recover.

“A value fund typically asks, ‘Is this stock priced low relative to its book value, earnings or cash flows?’ A contra fund asks, ‘Is the market’s perception of this business off the mark, and are the issues temporary rather than structural?’” Mohanty said.

Consequently, a contra fund manager may invest in a company that appears expensive on current valuation multiples if its future earnings potential is underestimated.

“In my view, value can be seen as a subset of contra, but not the other way around. Regulations now treat the two as separate categories,” he added.

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Distinguishing opportunities from value traps

One of the biggest challenges in contrarian investing is determining whether a company's declining share price reflects temporary difficulties or fundamental business deterioration.

Mohanty identifies healthy balance sheets, sustainable cash flows, sound corporate governance and identifiable recovery triggers as important considerations.

“A value trap looks inexpensive because the problems are structural. Price alone does not separate the two. One has to examine the cause of the decline and the fundamental strength of the business,” he said.

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What does historical performance show?

According to AMFI and Trendlyne data as of November 19, 2026, Kotak Contra Fund delivered five-year and 10-year annualised returns of 14.37% and 17.41%, respectively.

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SBI Contra Fund generated corresponding returns of 14.40% and 16.33%, while Invesco India Contra Fund delivered 13.24% and 17.19%.

Among value funds, HDFC Value Fund generated five-year returns of 13.74%, while HSBC Value Fund and ICICI Prudential Value Fund delivered 15.66% and 14.56%, respectively.

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Should investors add contra funds to their portfolios?

Contra funds can invest across market capitalisations and take differentiated stock and sector exposures, potentially providing investment-style diversification alongside conventional equity funds. However, concentrated positions and prolonged periods of unfavourable market sentiment can increase volatility.

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Mohanty believes improving corporate earnings, resilient domestic economic indicators and moderated large-cap valuations could create contrarian opportunities in the current environment.

“Some contrarian ideas may play out quickly, while others can take time. A three-year or longer horizon is suggested, and investing through SIPs may help investors stay disciplined,” he said.

Investors should assess their existing portfolio exposure, financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before allocating money to either category.

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