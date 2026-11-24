Her appointment comes at a time when cardiac electrophysiology is playing an increasingly important role in cardiovascular healthcare. Heart rhythm disorders, commonly known as arrhythmias, can significantly affect patients' quality of life and, in certain cases, increase the risk of serious cardiovascular complications.

As President of IHRS, Dr Arora will lead the organisation over the next two years, with opportunities to advance clinical expertise, strengthen professional collaboration and promote greater awareness of heart rhythm disorders across India.

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The Indian Heart Rhythm Society provides a professional platform for specialists working in cardiac electrophysiology and heart rhythm management. The continued development of this field is important for improving diagnosis, expanding access to specialised treatment and strengthening patient care.

Dr Arora's election also carries broader significance for gender representation in India's healthcare sector, particularly in highly specialised branches of medicine and professional leadership positions.

Her elevation to the presidency represents an important step towards greater visibility and representation of women in cardiology, while potentially encouraging more young medical professionals to pursue careers in cardiac electrophysiology.

As the first woman to lead IHRS, Dr Arora's appointment marks a historic chapter for the organisation and a noteworthy achievement for women in Indian medicine.