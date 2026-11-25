Nifty 500, which contains firms such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS and Bajaj Finance among others, rose to a high of 24,126 in the current session. Nifty came 447 points closer to the record high of 24,573 reached on September 27, 2024. The index surged 378 points against the previous close of 23,748.

The index touched its 52-week high of 24,241.90 on November 23, 2026.

The index is of paramount importance as it comprises large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments, covering roughly 90% of the free-float market capitalisation of NSE.

During a month, Ather Energy (37%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (33.54%), Asahi India Glass Ltd 33.04% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank (32.86%) were the top gainers on the Nifty500 index.

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In a related development, aggregate profit after tax (PAT) of Nifty-500 companies surged 32% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter.

Indian companies reported their strongest quarterly earnings performance since FY22, driven by robust domestic demand, resilient economic conditions, healthy operating performance and improved margins, according to a November 2026 India Strategy report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

Nifty 500 companies recorded a 25% year-on-year increase in sales during Q2FY27, while EBITDA and net profit (PAT) grew 24% and 32%, respectively. Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), sales, EBITDA and PAT rose 23%, 23% and 30%, respectively. The earnings momentum remained strong in the first half of FY27, with Nifty 500 companies, excluding OMCs, reporting a 27% increase in aggregate profits, highlighting the resilience of corporate earnings amid favourable domestic demand conditions.