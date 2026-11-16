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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Coal India subsidiary targets Rs 90,000 crore valuation; issue details here

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Coal India subsidiary targets Rs 90,000 crore valuation; issue details here

COALINDIA398.25(1.30%)

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 661,836,300 equity shares by promoter Coal India. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Coal India subsidiary targets Rs 90,000 crore valuation; issue details hereThe lot size has been fixed at 110 equity shares, with bids allowed in multiples thereof.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has fixed a price band of Rs 129-136 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 661,836,300 equity shares by promoter Coal India, which represents about a 10 per cent stake ⁠in its unit. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.

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The company is seeking a valuation of around Rs 90,000 crore.

"Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the equity shares in India," Mahanadi Coalfields said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

The lot size has been fixed at 110 equity shares, with bids allowed in multiples thereof. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Mahanadi Coalfields is the largest single coal-producing company in India in terms of production in FY26, accounting for around 21 per cent of the country's domestic coal output. As of April 2026, its Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields had a combined estimated coal resource of around 106.76 billion tonnes.

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The company's primary product is non-coking coal. It produces various grades of non-coking coal, including washed and beneficiated coal.

SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Important dates

  • IPO subscription: November 19-23
  • Basis of allotment: November 25
  • Initiation of refunds: November 26
  • Credit of shares to demat accounts: November 26
  • Tentative listing date: November 27

Mahanadi Coalfields is the third Coal India subsidiary to launch an IPO this year, following Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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