Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Coal India subsidiary targets Rs 90,000 crore valuation; issue details here

The company is seeking a valuation of around Rs 90,000 crore.

"Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the equity shares in India," Mahanadi Coalfields said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

The lot size has been fixed at 110 equity shares, with bids allowed in multiples thereof. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Mahanadi Coalfields is the largest single coal-producing company in India in terms of production in FY26, accounting for around 21 per cent of the country's domestic coal output. As of April 2026, its Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields had a combined estimated coal resource of around 106.76 billion tonnes.

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The company's primary product is non-coking coal. It produces various grades of non-coking coal, including washed and beneficiated coal.

SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Important dates

IPO subscription: November 19-23

Basis of allotment: November 25

Initiation of refunds: November 26

Credit of shares to demat accounts: November 26

Tentative listing date: November 27

Mahanadi Coalfields is the third Coal India subsidiary to launch an IPO this year, following Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI).