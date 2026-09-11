Vinesh Phogat barred from 2026 World Championship Trials as Delhi HC rejects plea

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Court says WFI criteria apply equally

The court said it was not inclined, at the interim stage, to exempt Phogat from the eligibility conditions prescribed by the WFI.

“To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes. An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (WFI),” the court said.

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The order came in response to Phogat’s plea seeking permission to compete after returning to wrestling following maternity leave.

Pregnancy circumstances need consideration

The high court acknowledged that Phogat’s circumstances relating to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery would need consideration while examining the validity of the WFI’s policy.

However, the court said these circumstances did not automatically entitle her to participate in the trials in violation of the existing eligibility criteria.

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“Granting such interim relief to the petitioner alone, without first adjudicating upon the policy itself, may consequently result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes who are not before this court,” Justice Sharma observed.

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The court also made it clear that its order should not be treated as a final ruling on the validity of the WFI circular.

No final view on WFI circular

The court clarified that it was not expressing any final opinion on either the September 7 circular or the disciplinary proceedings pending against Phogat.

“Without expressing any final opinion on the validity of the circular or on the merits of the pending disciplinary proceedings, the court is not inclined to grant the interim relief,” it said.

Phogat had filed the fresh application in her pending petition, challenging the eligibility framework for the September 14 trials.

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Phogat challenges selection framework

The WFI circular provides for women’s selection trials across six Olympic weight categories. Phogat argued that the framework effectively creates a closed pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions.

According to her plea, she was excluded not because she had been assessed and found lacking sporting merit, but because she could not participate in competitions designated by the federation as gateways to the current trials.

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She also argued that the framework does not provide an alternative mechanism for athletes who are unable to compete because of maternity-related circumstances.

(With inputs from PTI)