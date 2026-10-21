SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens on October 26; check all key details

SFC Environmental Technologies, a Navi Mumbai-based wastewater treatment solutions provider, has fixed a price band of Rs 313–330 per share for its initial public offering, which will open for subscription on October 27 and close on October 29.



The company aims to raise up to Rs 667.5 crore through the IPO, valuing it at Rs 3,232.5 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.56 crore equity shares worth Rs 517.5 crore by the promoters and other existing shareholders.



Investors can bid for a minimum of 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 thereafter. The minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,850, while the maximum will be Rs 1,93,050. The company will open its one-day anchor book for institutional investors on October 26. Its shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 3.



Incorporated in 2005, SFC Environmental Technologies is promoted by Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar and Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya. It provides engineering solutions for wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and solid waste treatment.



In the first quarter of FY27, wastewater treatment contributed 48 per cent of the company's revenue, while solid waste treatment accounted for 40 per cent. The wastewater recycling and reuse segment did not contribute to revenue during the quarter.



As of August 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 641 crore for wastewater treatment, Rs 561 crore for wastewater recycling and reuse, and Rs 454.5 crore for solid waste treatment.



SFC Environmental Technologies plans to use Rs 42.2 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay debt and Rs 74.9 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.



The company reported a profit of Rs 1.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, against a loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue nearly doubled to Rs 133.9 crore from Rs 67.8 crore in the year-ago period. IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the merchant bankers for the IPO.

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