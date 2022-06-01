Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 16,600; Titan, HUL top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today led by gains in HUL and Titan stocks. The equity market snapped three days of gaining streak on Tuesday as market participants got nervous ahead of release of Q4 GDP data. A jump in crude oil prices also weighed on the market sentiment, traders said.

Sensex fell 359 points to 55,566 and Nifty closed 77 points lower at 16,584. During the day, Sensex tanked 556.6 points or 0.99 per cent to 55,369.14.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

9:25 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,700 followed by 16750 and on the downside 16,500 and 16,400 will act as a strong support. The key resistance level for bank nifty is 35,800 followed by 36,150 and on the downside 35,200 and 34,950 will act as strong support."

9:23 am: Sensex gainers

Titan, HUL, NTPC and Asian Paints are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3 per cent.

9:17 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rose 103 points to 55,669 and Nifty gained 27 points to 16,612 in opening trade.

8:45 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Going by the early action at SGX Nifty, key local benchmark indices are likely to wobble in today's early trade, as there are lingering worries over the implications of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on the growth momentum. The street suspects that the Fed and also the RBI will move aggressively to raise rates and that could cause a recession. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has moved to 20.47 levels, indicating intra-day volatility."

8:35 am: Expert take

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking said, "Nifty has given closing above 21-hourly moving average which indicates sustain above the same can show upside movement in the counter. However, the momentum indicators MACD and Stochastic were trading with a negative crossover on an hourly chart which suggested a southward journey in the counter. The Nifty may find strong support around 16,400 levels, while on the upside 16,750 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,800 levels while resistance at 36,000 levels."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 25 points to 16,534. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 513 points and 570 points, respectively. M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.61 per cent.