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Apple Maps adds landmark-based directions, multilingual labels

One of the biggest changes is the addition of enhanced Natural Language Guidance. Instead of relying entirely on road names, Apple Maps can provide directions using familiar reference points, such as asking drivers to turn right after a petrol pump. Lane guidance will also help users identify the correct lane before approaching turns or elevated roads.

The update introduces dual-language map labels based on the language selected on a user’s device and the region's local language. For instance, those with English as their device language can see Hindi and English labels in Delhi and Marathi and English labels in Mumbai. Alongside Hindi and English, the service supports Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu.

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You can also plan routes with up to 15 stops, with routes created on Mac and iPad syncing to iPhone. The Share ETA feature lets you share your arrival time with friends and family, including updated estimates if significant delays occur. Drivers can report accidents, road hazards and speed checks through Siri. Owners of certain electric vehicles can also plan charging stops based on elevation changes and other route factors.

If you use public transport, Apple Maps supports journey planning in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as on Indian Railways. The app can identify nearby stations, save favourite routes and notify you when you need to get off.

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Look Around, AR walking directions and other features

Apple has also introduced Look Around in India, letting you explore locations through interactive street-level imagery and high-resolution 3D photography. The feature is available worldwide for those who want to explore Indian locations.

The update also brings augmented reality walking directions. You can scan nearby buildings using your iPhone to receive step-by-step directions overlaid on your surroundings.

Other additions include cycling directions with elevation information and details about bike lanes and stairs. You can also create and save custom routes along roads or trails. Meanwhile, Preferred Routes uses on-device intelligence to learn regular journeys, such as commutes between home and work, and shows you a preview before you leave.

On the privacy front, Apple says Maps does not require you to sign in. Search, navigation and traffic data are associated with regularly reset random identifiers. Its location-fuzzing process also makes precise search locations less exact on Apple’s servers within 24 hours.

Dual-language labels and enhanced Natural Language Guidance are available on iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 or later.